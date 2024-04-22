Sam Hubbard underwent significant ankle procedure following 2023 season

Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard knew he was dealing with an ankle issue, as it kept him out for two games in 2023.

However, the injury was more extensive than originally believed, which then led to a significant offseason surgery.

"I'm thankful that I made it out with no cartilage damage and stuff like that, but it’s all fixed," Hubbard said on Monday, via Ben Baby of ESPN.

Hubbard noted that he underwent a complete deltoid reconstruction and a TightRope procedure to repair the ankle.

Despite the injury, Hubbard was able to start 15 games last season and recorded 6.0 sacks with seven tackles for loss and 17 QB hits. But Hubbard did not like how he played after missing two games, as he tallied just 2.0 sacks from Weeks 12-18.

"I kind of wanted to just be out there and was doing the best I could," Hubbard said. "I did want to burn that film from the back half of the year, but I'm going to get back to my old self. Got a long offseason of work ahead and I'm excited to be back with the guys."

In 90 career games with 74 starts, Hubbard has recorded 36.5 sacks with 52 tackles for loss and 89 QB hits.