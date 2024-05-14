Sam Hubbard Foundation hosts annual ‘fowling’ tournament

The Cincinnati Bengals are still busy despite there still being months to go until the season begins, but many things the players are up to have very little to do with football.

A few Bengals were busy last week at an event held by the Sam Hubbard Foundation, which exists “to bring equitable access to food, education and a healthy lifestyle to Cincinnatians.”

It was a bowling tournament that occurs annually, but the participants aren’t rolling a bowling ball down a lane to try to knock pins down, they are throwing footballs at them, which they refer to as “fowling.”

“It’s bigger and better than I could ever imagine,” Hubbard said to Fox 19 Now in Cincinnati. “We’re just getting started.”

"It's bigger and better than I could ever imagine. We're just getting started." Great night for @Sam_Hubbard_ and @sh94foundation. Our @ChancelorWinn reports Trenton Irwin and Jake Browning lost to two #Bengals fans in the final tonight. @fox19 pic.twitter.com/0wxQLPxFT8 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) May 10, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire