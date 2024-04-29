Sam Howell will be a ‘huge part’ of the Seahawks’ plans at quarterback

Going into the 2024 NFL draft it seems the Seahawks’ plan at quarterback was Michael Penix Jr. or nothing. After trying and failing to trade up into the top 10 picks to get him, Seattle passed on the rest of the QB class despite multiple opportunities to take a chance on South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler, Tulane’s Michael Pratt or Florida State’s Jordan Travis.

Looking ahead, the only option to succeed Geno Smith as the team’s starting QB is Sam Howell, who they gave up the equivalent of a seventh-round pick for a few weeks ago. After Day 2 ended general manager John Schneider was asked what the long-term plan is at QB, and a somewhat testy Schneider replied that they just traded for Howell, who will be a huge part of it.

Asked John Schneider what #Seahawks' long-term plan is at QB beyond 2025: "We just traded for Sam Howell. He's got 2 yrs left on his contract…Geno's here. We have a really cool room right now…Sam is a huge part of it, because we made a major trade to get Sam." @thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) April 28, 2024

Schneider sayings "We made a major trade to get Sam Howell" while looking a little irked over the question about what the long-term QB plan is definitely caught my attention. Otherwise nothing eye-opening. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) April 28, 2024

Howell is a lot like Seattle’s last backup quarterback, Drew Lock. He comes with aggressive instincts, a powerful arm and plenty of ability with his legs. Howell also has the downside of Lock’s game – a penchant for his aggressiveness to get away from him, resulting in turnovers. For his part, Howell has vowed that if he gets another chance he’ll play smarter football.

We should get our first chance to see him make good on that promise in August, as Howell will likely get the vast majority of QB snaps for the Seahawks during the preseason.

