Seahawks tried to trade up into top 10 for Michael Penix Jr.

Apparently a lot of NFL teams went into the draft suffering from Penix Envy. According to James Palmer, at least three teams tried to trade up into the top 10 picks in order to land Washington’s star quarterback prospect.

That includes the Seahawks, the Saints and the Raiders.

The #Seahawks, #Saints and #Raiders all tried to get into the top 10 for Michael Penix per sources. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 26, 2024

Penix would have been a perfect fit for Seattle, continuing to work with offensive coordiantor Ryan Grubb. However, it was always a long shot for the Seahawks to land him given where they were in the draft order. They had a 3% chance of getting him, per ESPN analytics.

The Falcons seemed to have stunned everybody with their pick – including Krik Cousins, who they just gave a four-year, $180 million deal to. It may seem confusing to a lot of fans but every offseason we advocate for drafting quarterbacks before teams need them. The Packers have followed that philosophy and as a result have had above-average starters for over 30 years now.

So this answers the question of if the Seahawks were truly willing to draft a quarterback this year. Now it shifts to who of the remaining QB prospects they might target. The two next-best who are still available are South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler and Tulane’s Michael Pratt, both of whom the team met with in the lead up to the draft.

More Seahawks Wire stories

2024 NFL draft: Updated order of picks going into Day 2

Twitter reacts to Seahawks picking Byron Murphy II at 16

Every pick made in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire