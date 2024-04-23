Sam Hauser on why he chose to sign with the Boston Celtics over the Miami Heat

Fans of the Boston Celtics ought to be thankful they aren’t facing reserve forward Sam Hauser in their first round series with the Miami Heat instead of deploying the lethal long-distance sharpshooter against the Heat.

The University of Virginia alum nearly signed with Miami after going unselected in the 2021 NBA draft, but a timely phone call from team president Brad Stevens stole Slam Hauser away from the Heat. He has since signed one of the best deals in the league for what he brings to the table, and may price himself out of Boston’s spending range in free agency after next season.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took a closer look at how the Celtics signed Hauser away from Miami ahead of Boston’s Game 1 win. Check it out below!

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire