Boston’s Sam Hauser on how he ended up choosing the Celtics over Heat, Timberwolves

Boston Celtics reserve sharpshooter Sam Hauser very nearly ended up joining the Miami Heat or Minnesota Timberwolves after going undrafted in the 2021 NBA draft. But a timely offer from the Celtics made up the Virginia alum’s mind in a moment of duress, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Speaking to the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach in a recent interview, Hauser opened up on what made up his mind to join Boston. “When I got off the phone, my dad was like, ‘Well, why don’t you just sleep on it?’” said Hauser. “And I told him, ‘We’ve got 10 minutes.’”

“So we all just kind of sat down and talked about the options and came to the conclusion that Boston was probably the best spot for me,” added the Celtics forward.

At present, there is a growing consensus that Hauser may have played his way to a contract so big, Boston may have to let him walk in free agency at the end of his current deal.

And while the Celtics surely don’t want to see him on another roster should that be the case, it’s hard to look at what Hauser and Boston have accomplished together and call it anything less than a success.

