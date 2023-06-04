Sam Hartman Is EXACTLY What Notre Dame Needs

I have a question for Notre Dame football fans.

When was the last time you genuinely felt that the Irish had a well-rounded offense? One that could be equally dangerous through both the air and the ground. One that forced a defense to play honestly and not creep up to stop the run or ever-predictable bail-out pass to a tight end. It’s been a while.

In some ways, it’s actually pretty impressive how successful Notre Dame has been the last handful of years while being fairly one-dimensional. The Irish always want to run the ball, but in the passing game, it’s pretty much been passes to the tight ends and not much else that can be relied upon or that can scare a defense on the back end.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

I believe this trend is about to end thanks to the skill set of Mr. Sam Hartman. Let’s examine why.

6 Years

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – APRIL 22: Sam Hartman #10 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish warms up before the Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Football Game at Notre Dame Stadium on April 22, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Sam Hartman will be entering his 6th year of college football. That is a long time in regular life, in college football, it’s an eternity. With this experience under his belt, Hartman is a grizzled veteran that won’t be overwhelmed in any situation. He’s pretty much seen it all by now.

This kind of presence is exactly what the Irish need right now out of the QB position. A player who can recognize what defenses want to do play-by-play and adapt to it effectively. The Notre Dame offense is in great hands in this regard. I expect calm, decisive, and confident QB play. A rare luxury for Irish fans.

Advertisement

Progressions

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – OCTOBER 15: Tobias Merriweather #15 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish catches a pass for a touchdown against Kendall Williamson #21 of the Stanford Cardinal during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium on October 15, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

One of the things I found most impressive about Hartman’s Blue & Gold game performance was his progressions and reads. He calmly dropped back in the pocket and made his reads effectively. This seems like a fairly basic feature of a competent QB, but for Irish fans, it’s a pretty fancy luxury.

I expect Hartman to effectively scan his options and make the correct decisions with where the ball is going often in 2023. This calming presence and effective delivery should allow the Irish offense to hum down the field with rhythm.

Timing

Nov 19, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) drops back to pass against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Every football fan knows and understands how important timing is to an offense. The blocking, the passing routes, delivery of passes. Timing is key to all of this. Who could possibly have a better feel of timing than a signal caller in his 6th year?

Advertisement

Hartman will be able to feel pressure, know how much time he has to throw, where pressure is coming from, when to bailout, when to throw the ball away, etc. This is a skillset that grows over time. Notre Dame will be the beneficiary of Sam’s development over the years and it will be very encouraging to witness.

Touch

Another impressive aspect of Hartman’s Blue & Gold performance was his accuracy, even in extremely poor weather conditions. Sam went 13/16 passing for just under 200 yards and looked very efficient while doing it.

This is another area in which his experience will be invaluable. He knows when he has to throw a bullet. He knows when he needs to put some loft under a ball. He knows when to lead a receiver to a spot where either an Irish player catches the ball or nobody does. This is the kind of QB play Notre Dame fans have been begging for.

Advertisement

The Start Of Something

Sep 22, 2018; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) passes the ball in the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

If everything goes according to plan, Notre Dame should have a very capable and well-rounded offense in 2023. One that forces defenses to worry about the run and the pass covering the entire field. This offense should see a drastic increase in TOP and points scored.

It’s my hope that this foundation can be the turning point for the Notre Dame offense, specifically regarding QB play. Hopefully, whoever the starter is in 2024 can continue with the blueprint that will be laid out this campaign and establish an offense that is truly tough to defend in all ways.

For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire