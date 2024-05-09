Salary cap impact of Rams releasing Ben Skowronek

The Los Angeles Rams are unexpectedly releasing fourth-year receiver Ben Skowronek, a surprising move at this point in the offseason. With only 75 players on the 90-man roster, it’s not as if the Rams needed space to add another player.

This probably isn’t a financially driven move, either. With more than $11 million in cap space, the Rams have plenty of room to not only sign their draft class, but also a veteran if they’d like.

This decision will save Los Angeles some money, however. According to Over The Cap, Skowronek was set to have a $1.076 million cap hit in 2024. By releasing him, the Rams will save $1.055 million, so his remaining dead cap charge will only be $21,131.

It is worth noting that with Skowronek’s contract coming off the books, another player will replace him in the top-51 cutoff, so the savings won’t be as large as the $1.055 million.

While not a big savings, it could give the Rams a little bit of added flexibility when it comes to the salary cap. That doesn’t make the timing of this release any less puzzling, though. Seeing Skowronek get cut months before training camp even begins is shocking.

Perhaps the Rams knew they planned to cut him later this summer and wanted to give him a head start on landing with another team before camps open.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire