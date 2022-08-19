Offensive lineman Forrest Lamp won’t be playing for the Saints this season.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that Lamp has been placed on injured reserve. He was not on the field for the team’s joint practice with the Packers on Wednesday.

Lamp was a 2017 second-round pick by the Chargers who signed with the Saints as a free agent in 2021. He appeared in one game for the team last season and made 18 starts for the Chargers the previous two years.

Going on injured reserve now precludes Lamp being activated by the Saints at any point during the regular season. He could resurface elsewhere if he’s released with an injury settlement, however.

Friday’s transaction report also shows that the Saints have signed kicker John Parker Romo. He signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in May and was cut earlier this week after making a field goal in the team’s preseason opener.

Saints put Forrest Lamp on IR, sign John Parker Romo originally appeared on Pro Football Talk