Saints to kick off 2024 preseason against Cardinals in Arizona

Here’s some big New Orleans Saints news. Nola.com’s Jeff Duncan reports that the Saints will open their 2024 preseason with an exhibition game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. They’ll have joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers before traveling to Santa Clara’s Levi Stadium for their second preseason game.

It’s easy to get excited about the prospect of seeing star talents like Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and wideout Marvin Harrison Jr., this year’s fourth overall draft pick, but we should remember that it’s preseason. Both teams may not play their starters for more than a single possession or two, if at all, especially in the first week.

But it would be nice to see the Saints get some experience in Klint Kubiak’s new offense right out of the gate. Derek Carr struggled in Pete Carmichael’s offense last season and played limited snaps in preseason, so it’s reasonable to think he could use the experience in a real game situation. There’s always a risk of injury, but that’s true even at practice. We’ll have to wait and see if the Saints take a different approach in hopes of starting faster this season.

