Saints announce practice dates for rookie minicamp, organized team activities

We won’t have to wait long for the New Orleans Saints’ 2024 draft class to try out their new uniforms. The NFL announced practice dates for all 32 teams’ upcoming rookie minicamp, organized team activities, and mandatory minicamp sessions.

Here’s when the Saints will be next reporting for work:

Rookie minicamp: May 10-12

OTA workouts: May 21-23, May 28-30, June 3-6

Mandatory minicamp: June 11-13

Public access to these sessions is usually limited to a few practice dates in June, so stay tuned for official word on when fans will be invited to attend. All of these workouts will be held at the Saints’ practice facility in Metairie before they move operations to UC-Irvine’s campus in Southern California for training camp (due to construction on a new team cafeteria).

Still, it won’t be much longer before we learn which jersey numbers that Taliese Fuaga, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Spencer Rattler, Bub Means, Khristian Boyd, Jaylan Ford, and Josiah Ezirim are wearing — plus their undrafted teammates like Colorado State tight end Dallin Holker and returns ace Jermaine Jackson. Getting these first-year pros on the field is the first step in a long process. Hopefully they hit the ground running.

