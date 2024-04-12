Saints agree to terms with Equanimeous St. Brown

The Saints doubled down on new acquisitions on Friday.

Shortly after announcing their agreement with quarterback Kellen Mond on the terms of a contract, the team announced that they have also struck a deal with wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown. The terms of the agreement were not included in the announcement.

St. Brown was a 2018 sixth-round pick in Green Bay and he spent the last two seasons with the Bears. He caught 21 passes while playing 16 games in 2022, but was limited to five catches in seven games last season. For his career, St. Brown has 63 catches for 928 yards and two touchdowns.

Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Cedrick Wilson, A.T. Perry, and Stanley Morgan are the other wideouts on the roster in New Orleans.