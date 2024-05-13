Safety Concerns Cloud Stelvio Pass Inclusion in Stage 16 of Giro d’Italia

LUCA BETTINI - Getty Images

The iconic Passo dello Stelvio, or Stelvio Pass, stands at a crossroads as authorities deliberate its suitability for inclusion in this year’s Giro d’Italia. Nestled in northern Italy, its elevation at 2,757 meters (9,045 feet) above sea level has made it a staple in the road cycling world, second only to France’s renowned Col de l’Iseran in the Alps. But with just one week until Stage 16, authorities are still waiting to decide whether the route is rideable. The upper section is still banked with snow, and while work has been done to clear the road, it might still be unsafe.

Photos from the pass’ webcams showing the incredible amount of snow have been all over social media leading up to next week’s stage. Olaf Reinstadler, head of the local avalanche commission, told Italian news agency ANSA on Friday that the Giro would be unable to cross the Stelvio due to the risks posed by the banks of snow on the roadside.

“‘On the Stelvio, the danger of avalanches is too high for the Giro caravan to cross it,” Reinstadler said. ‘The problem isn’t the road, but the fact that the slopes above it are still full of snow. With the rising temperatures in these days, there could be sudden breaks in the banks of snow.’”

Jokes have also been made online that beyond the snow, the road conditions make the route questionable at best.

Rerouting the stage isn’t something the race wants to do, but it’s always a possibility. There are always contingency plans with most mountain stages, especially this early in the year.

Authorities will likely wait as long as possible to make a decision. Passo dello Stelvio is the highest point for this year’s Giro and has often been included in the race. However, it has also previously been removed due to similar conditions. Stelvio was omitted from the race in 1984, 1988, and 2013.

