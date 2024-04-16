Sabres GM: ‘Our standard needs to be higher’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams took accountability for his team’s failure to end the longest postseason drought in NHL history, and the qualities he will seek in a new head coach after firing Don Granato on Tuesday.

Solemn at the start of his 45-minute remarks, Adams spoke with more determination as he went on about the Buffalo’s unsatisfactory effort this season, on the ice, behind the bench, and all the way up to his desk in the front office.

“I don’t think we performed consistently enough up to our expectation of what I have,” Adams said. “And I don’t think we were competing at a high enough level game in and game out.”

Sabres fire coach Don Granato

“From day one of training camp, I don’t think we had our standard high enough,” the GM continued. “Our expectations inside the room need to be raised and there needs to be accountability across the board, and that starts with me. I take responsibility for this.”

Adams indicated he did not seriously consider making a coaching change during the season, in which the Sabres finished with 84 points, seven fewer than they achieved a year ago. But the conclusion to move on from Granato after three-plus seasons in command was one that Adams said he “didn’t make this decision on the plane last night.”

“This was my decision,” Adams said. “I certainly talked to people that I’m close with and that I work with. I certainly spent a lot of time recently talking to Terry Pegula about this, but this was my decision. I felt this was what I needed to do and what we need to do as an organization to take the next step.”

So what’s next?

Adams asserted that he knows exactly the type of coach he’s looking for to lead the Sabres back to the playoffs.

“I want the next head coach to be someone that has experience and can push this group to the next level,” Adams said. “I have it in my mind exactly what I’m looking for and that’ll be starting today.”

“I’m gonna move forward as quickly as possible because I have a very clear direction in my mind of where we’re gonna go,” he added. “But previous NHL head coaching experience, pedigree, is important.”

Adams declined to comment specifically about Buffalo’s all-time winningest coach Lindy Ruff, available now after being fired by the New Jersey Devils this past season.

The stated desire for an experienced NHL coach would seem to rule out Seth Appert, who is currently leading the Rochester Americans into the playoffs. Adams, however, spoke well of the job Appert has done in the American Hockey League.

“He’s done a phenomenal job. He’s got a bright future,” Adams said.

“My biggest thing with Seth right now is I want him to be completely focused and locked in on Rochester. They have three games left here, which are critical games, and they have, I truly believe an opportunity to do something special in the playoffs with the talent they have on the roster. And I also know how much that’ll help our guys. But, big, big believer in Seth Appert.”

Jonah Bronstein joined the WIVB squad in 2022 as a digital sports reporter. The Buffalonian has covered the Bills, Sabres, Bandits, Bisons, colleges, high schools and other notable sporting events in Western New York since 2005, for publications including The Associated Press, The Buffalo News, and Niagara Gazette. Read more of his work here.

