Sabonis joins Wilt as only NBA players with this elite feat originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Another day, another incredible Domantas Sabonis feat.

This time, the Kings star center has placed himself among elite NBA company, joining Wilt Chamberlain as the only players with at least 1,000 rebounds and 600 assists in a single season.

The only players with 1,000 rebounds and 600 assists in a season: pic.twitter.com/v6Hcwi859g — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 1, 2024

Players with 1000+ rebounds, 600+ assists in a season:

Domantas Sabonis 2023-24

Wilt Chamberlain 1967-68

Chamberlain 1966-67 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) April 1, 2024

Sabonis' 11 boards in Sacramento's 127-106 win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday put his rebound total at 1,007 with eight games remaining in the 2023-24 regular season. He also had 17 points and six assists in Sunday's win.

The three-time NBA All-Star has played every game for Sacramento this season, averaging 19.6 points, 13.6 rebounds and 8.3 assists.

He leads the league in triple-doubles (26), double-doubles (70), rebounds (1,007) and rebounds per game (13.6).

Chamberlain accomplished the feat twice in his Hall of Fame career and undoubtedly is in a league of his own. But Sabonis' name has entered Chamberlain territory several times this season, and he's only getting better.