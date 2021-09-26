Ryder Cup 2021 singles pairings verdict: We predict Sunday's matches - is there any way back for Europe?

Ryder Cup 2021 singles verdict: We predict how Sunday will pan out - is there any way back for Europe? - Getty Images

Europe require something more extraordinary than the 'Miracle of Medinah' if they are to come back and beat USA on the final day of the 2021 Ryder Cup.

Padraig Harrington's side trail 11-5 going into the final day, staring down the barrel of a big defeat.

Twelve singles matches remain on Sunday, with the USA only 3.5 points from victory. Is there any way back? Our golf correspondent James Corrigan studies each match and delivers his verdict.

Schauffele v McIlroy

Seems absurd to be so dismissive of McIlroy, but on this week's evidence he is a huge underdog. He has lost three out of three, Schauffele, the Olympic champion has won three out of three. This would be a huge strike for Europe.

Verdict: Schauffele 4&3

Cantlay v Lowry

A great encounter. Lowry's display in winning the fourballs with Hatton on Saturday afternoon begs the question why Harrington only picked his wildcard in two sessions. However, Cantlay is a clinical operator.

Verdict: Half

Scheffler v Rahm

Rahm has 31/2 pts out of 4 and it will take something special from Scheffler to deny the world No 1. The rookie has yet to win on the PGA Tour and should he take down it would be deathly blow for the visitors.

Verdict: Rahm 3&2

Jon Rahm has been one of the few star performers for Europe - Getty Images

DeChambeau v Garcia

Another great showdown and a difficult one to call. Garcia is now undoubtedly the greatest Ryder Cup player of all time, but DeChambeau has experienced an epiphany in front of crowds actually cheering him.

Verdict: Half

Morikawa v Hovland

They did battle many times in their college days and those days were only a few hours ago. Hovland will like this match up against the two-time major winner. But Morikawa has looked sharp.

Verdict: Morikawa two-up

Johnson v Casey

No offence to Casey, but oh dear. Johnson has won all four matches, and Casey has lost all three matches. Casey can beat anyone on his day, but nothing suggests this will be his day.

Verdict: Johnson 3&2

Koepka v Wiesberger

Story continues

Koepka lost two close tussles against Rahm and Garcia on Saturday and will be in no mood to concede a third. Wiesberger has impressed on his debut, despite having lost both of his games.

Verdict: Koepka 3&2

Finau v Poulter

Poulter has never drawn a blank in the Ryder Cup and will not want his CV to contain such a slur. Finau is making lots of birdies, however, and can make this look a trip too far for The Postman.

Verdict: Finau 2&1

'Postman' Poulter will need to deliver on the final day - Shutterstock

Thomas v Hatton

Thomas has been whipping up the crowd and questioning the generosity of opponents with their gimmes. None of which will bother Hatton one bit. He has been one of the few bright sparks for Europe.

Verdict: Hatton one-up

English v Westwood

Westwood has lost the last six matches he has played in the Ryder Cup. Has hit the ball well over the last two days, but his putter has not obliged. This will be a chance to stop the rot against a rookie.

Verdict: Westwood 2&1

Spieth v Fleetwood

This has not been Paris for Fleetwood, but he has played well enough and Harrington should have picked him for more than two sessions. Spieth, however, is coming back to his best.

Verdict: Spieth 2&1

Berger v Fitzpatrick

If the game is still alive it will be a miracle. Fitzpatrick has yet to win a point or even 1/2 a point in the Ryder Cup, having played in five games and two matches. He will be desperate to get on the board. Berger is a natural competitor however.

Verdict: Half

Our final-day prediction:

Singles: US 7.5 Europe 4.5

Match result: 18.5-9.5