Rybakina secures third title of the season at Porsche Grand Prix

Kazakhstani tennis playerElena Rybakina in action against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk during their Women's singles final tennis match at the Stuttgart Open Tennis tournament. Marijan Murat/dpa

Elena Rybakina claimed her third WTA Tour title of the year at the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart on Sunday.

The world number four defeated Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-2 in the final to claim her eighth career title. She had previously collected trophies in Brisbane and Abu Dhabi this year.

Rybakina came into the final after defeating world number one and defending champion Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals.

Kostyuk, meanwhile, overcame Australian Open finalist Zheng Qinwen and US Open champion Coco Gauff during the tournament.