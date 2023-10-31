Ryan Tannehill misses practice, Tennessee Titans starting Will Levis 'unless something changes'

Another Tennessee Titans practice without quarterback Ryan Tannehill points to another opportunity for rookie quarterback Will Levis on Thursday.

Tannehill was listed as a non-participant in the Titans (3-4) practice Tuesday, the last formal practice before the team heads to Pittsburgh to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) on Thursday (7:15 p.m. CT, Amazon Prime Video). Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday that if Tannehill is unable to go, Levis will handle quarterbacking responsibilities.

"I don't see Ryan being able to do much today," Vrabel said. "So I would imagine that as of today, it'll be Will, unless something changes. So we'll see. But right now, I don't see Ryan being able to do much with the ankle."

In addition to Tannehill, the Titans also practiced without tackle Chris Hubbard, who is dealing with a concussion, and receiver Chris Moore, who was absent for non-injury related reasons and Vrabel said is expected to be back for Thursday's game.

Tuesday was a rest day for several of the Titans' biggest-name veterans. Defensive lineman Denico Autry was limited for non-injury reasons, while running back Derrick Henry and receiver DeAndre Hopkins were limited with ankle and toe injuries. Cornerback Roger McCreary was also limited with the hamstring injury that held him out of Sunday's win, but Vrabel said he's liked the progress McCreary has made through the week.

The Titans' complete injury report for Tuesday is below.

Tennessee Titans injury report: Tuesday, Oct. 31

OT Chris Hubbard (concussion): Did not practice

CB Anthony Kendall (knee): Full participation

WR Chris Moore (non-injury related): Did not practice

QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle): Did not practice

DL Denico Autry (non-injury related): Limited participation

RB Derrick Henry (ankle): Limited participation

WR DeAndre Hopkins (toe): Limited participation

DB Roger McCreary (hamstring): Limited participation

DL Jeffery Simmons (ankle): Limited participation

RB Tyjae Spears (ankle): Full participation

S Mike Brown (ankle): Full participation

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb): Full participation

TE Josh Whyle (concussion): Full participation

