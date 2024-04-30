Ryan Reynolds Purchase Stake in New Football Club From Mexico

Ryan Reynolds is expanding is sports portfolio, recently buying a stake of Mexico's Club Necaxa football team. With his business partner Rob McElhenney who is one-half of their R.R. McReynolds Company, they join other investors like Eva Longoria, Al Tylis and Sam Porter to drive the club's standing and profile.

Following the success of Wrexham AFC, Reynolds and McElhenney are taking their expertise to central Mexico, in hopes to elevate and grow the cub into an international name in the sports circle. According to Variety, the investors are hoping to "enhance Club Necaxa's standing and grow its profile in international sports circles at a time of heightened TV and streaming demand for soccer content." Longoria is understood to have brought the opportunity to Reynolds and McElhenney.

It has not currently revealed what leadership positions Reynolds and McElhenney will hold as a part of Club Necaxa. Those at the crossroads between entertainment and sports wonder if the pair will bring a docu-series similar to Welcome to Wrexham for the Mexican soccer club. With Reynolds and McElhenney signing on, it promotes the importance of media deals and pop culture leverage for success. Based in Aguascalientes in northern-central Mexico, its is also unclear how big R.R. McReynolds' stake is. In this day and age, soccer within North America is growing exponentially. It was recently reported that Liga MX is the most-watched soccer league in the U.S. by a wide margin, even surpassing the MLS, La Liga and English Premier League.