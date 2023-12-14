Ryan Puglisi had 'deep-rooted faith' in Georgia football despite Dylan Raiola recruitment

Fourteen months to the day after he gave Georgia football a commitment — an eternity in the world of recruiting — Ryan Puglisi will join the Bulldogs for bowl practices after arriving on campus a day earlier.

The timing is hard to ignore with higher-profile quarterback commitment, five-star Dylan Raiola, heading to Nebraska for an official visit and what could be a switch to the Cornhuskers class as the December signing period begins on Wednesday.

Puglisi, from Avon Old Farms School in Connecticut, stuck with the Bulldogs even when Raiola jumped aboard last May with a commitment.

“He knew Dylan Raolia was probably going to commit to Georgia since March,” Avon Old Farms coach Jon Wholley said. “That day at our school, we had ESPN, 247, Rivals and all these people here with a microphone in his face. We had 140 schools at our school that day because we had a huge Pro Day. Every school was (saying), well you’re not going there.”

More: Georgia football 2024 schedule: Breaking down rugged slate for expanded 16-team league

More: Georgia football program tracker: Player movement, staff changes and other news

Ohio State stepped up its pursuit of Puglisi, who committed to Georgia on Oct. 16, 2022, but to no avail.

“I thought he was crazy, but Ryan’s been focused and has a deep-rooted faith that for whatever reason this is the place for him to be,” Wholley said.

Puglisi played the past two years at the boarding school about 25 minutes from Hartford after transferring from Lawrence Academy in Groton, Mass., less than an hour drive from his home in Paxton.

“He hasn’t been quarterback royalty since birth like some of the quarterbacks get,” Wholley said, “but his talent is probably better than most of those guys, his physical talent. He’s an extremely humble kid that knows he is very good, but he has a lot to develop on. He wants to play in the best environment for him.”

Georgia offered him when Todd Monken was offensive coordinator. Mike Bobo, who stepped into that role this season, visited Puglisi last week.

Puglisi’s recruitment by other programs continued.

“Some schools threw an ungodly amount of money to go,” Wholley said. “More local schools wanting to make a big splash.”

The 6-foot-2½, 215-pound Puglisi is a four-star prospect, rated as the nation’s No. 10 quarterback recruit by the 247Sports Composite and the No. 134 player overall.

He’s ranked as the No. 7 quarterback among pocket passers by ESPN.com.

“He’s a really polished player,” said Craig Haubert, ESPN’s national recruiting coordinator. “He’s got really good mechanics, good ball-handling skills. He does a lot of the little things well. He’s mobile. He’s not a dual-threat, but he’s certainly able to work the pocket and can tuck and run.”

Said Wholley: “His game is good, it’s just always a learning curve to go through when you get into college.”

A quarterback in the Northeast committed to the two-time national champions didn’t go unnoticed when Puglisi played.

“Every school we went to, if one ball was incomplete, the student body is chanting overrated,” Wholley said.

Puglisi completed 67 percent of his passes, throwing for 1,858 yards with 15 touchdowns and 3 interceptions his senior season. He also ran for four touchdowns and more than 350 yards.

“He doesn’t necessarily wow you in any one thing he does, but it’s not anything you see that you say, 'Oh, this is a great deficiency,'” Haubert said. “There’s a lot to be said for a guy that’s just consistent and kind of checks a lot of boxes.”

One drawback, he said, is that Puglisi didn’t go up against opponents with many FBS or Power Five prospects.

On Thursday mornings this fall, former Syracuse and NFL coach Paul Pasqualoni met with Puglisi to help his game. Pasqualoni coached the defensive line at Avon Old Farms.

Wholley was a senior offensive analyst under Joe Moorhead at Mississippi State and runs a version of his spread offense.

“He’s gone through a lot of college-based reads,” said Wholley, a former UConn linebackers coach. “He grew tremendously in the past year.”

Wholley says that growth will continue in a quarterback room that would include Carson Beck if he returns and redshirt sophomore Gunner Stockton.

“I think his skillset and demeanor is probably similar to Carson Beck from what Coach Bobo told me,” Wholley said. “Ryan may be a little thicker and maybe a smidge more athletic. Carson’s a little taller, but I think he’s in a great position that he can learn and grow.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Ryan Puglisi had 'deep-rooted faith' in sticking with Georgia football