Ryan Poles makes franchise-altering decision in latest mock draft

It’s amazing how coaching hires instigate speculation regarding possible draft moves that teams are weeks away from making. Recently, the Washington Commanders hired Kliff Kingsbury, an offensive-minded coach who last worked at USC, tutoring a quarterback most consider to be the first overall pick in the upcoming draft. So, does this mean the Commanders, who are slotted in the number two position, will put together a serious trade package to offer Chicago for its top draft spot? Maybe yes, possibly no, but it certainly created the ripple effect that has once again “changed” many draft boards including my own. Check out this week’s mock trade scenarios featuring the most team moves, yet. Enjoy.

1. Washington Commanders ((via Carolina) via - Chicago): QB - Caleb Williams, USC

Currently, the Commanders just found its “commander-in-chief” at the head coaching position, hiring former Cowboys’ defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. It’s possible new ownership wants to create enormous buzz for the 2024 season. Targeting an exceptional talent like Williams (2022 Heisman Trophy), who is also a native of the D.C. area, Washington could put together a trade package with Chicago that generates insane levels of fan enthusiasm.

Washington’s trade offer might include its second overall pick, along with the 67th (3rd), 100th (3rd), and next year’s second-round pick. In exchange, Chicago surrenders the number one pick, positioning themselves with options to either draft a quarterback, select a different position, or make another trade.

2. Chicago Bears [via - Washington]: WR - Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

It’s possible that once again, Bears general manager Ryan Poles ignores the experts and exasperated fans, choosing to trade down with the top pick and eschew drafting a quarterback for the second year in a row. Poles may consider investing in his beleaguered head coach (Matt Eberflus) and young, embattled incumbent quarterback (Justin Fields), believing the team is trending upwards and needs more assets to win consistently.

So, a potential trade with Washington could net the Commanders’ second overall spot, 36th (2nd) and 100th (4th) picks, along with Washington’s first and fourth round picks in 2025. Poles and the Bears would seal the deal by surrendering the first pick in the 2024 draft.

3. New England Patriots: QB - Drake Maye, North Carolina

Speculatively, the Patriots patiently wait to quickly turn in their draft card for Maye, believing him to be a perfect fit for New England’s organizational culture. The six-foot-four, 230 pound junior has been clocked running a 40-time of 4.6 seconds, while possessing an elite arm capable of throwing every type of pro level pass. A relatively accurate passer, Maye’s career college passing percentage of 64.9 is supported by his touchdown to interception ratio of 63 to 16.

4. Atlanta Falcons [via - Arizona]: QB - Jayden Daniels, LSU

If the Bears were to draft wideout Marvin Harrison before the Cardinals, it’s possible the Falcons could convince Arizona to trade its fourth overall pick to them. Atlanta possesses a triumvirate of talented offensive skill players (WR - Drake London / TE - Kyle Pitts / RB - Bijan Robinson) and desperately needs an equally gifted quarterback to guide and lead them.

The Falcons might offer Arizona a deal consisting of their eighth pick in the first round, along with the 43rd (2nd) and 109th (4th) picks, and a second round selection in 2025. In exchange, the Cardinals hand over their fourth overall draft position.

5. Los Angeles Chargers: TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia

Bower is the first tight end to win the coveted Mackey Award (top tight end in college) in back-to-back seasons and is also a two-time National Champion. His ability to block in-line and then release down the seam of a defense compromises many defensive coverages. An athletic pass catcher, he can also align anywhere on the field, leveraging his size against smaller pass defenders.

6. New York Giants: OT - Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Many believe the subpar blocking by New York’s offensive linemen are to blame for its quarterback’s’ latest injury, as well as the inefficiencies that plagued the offense. Jones, the Giant’s starting quarterback, has been sacked 179 times in the 60 games he’s played in, having won only 37 percent of those contests. Possibly drafting a talented offensive lineman like Alt, whose 91.2 pass blocking (top five) could vastly improve protection and production on the line of scrimmage.

7. Tennessee Titans: OT - Olu Fashanu, Penn State

As the Titans transition away from their power rushing attack led by former face of the franchise, All-Pro running back Derrick Henry, the need for more agile blockers may reflect the change in offensive philosophy. An extremely athletic lineman with an impressive six-foot-six, 321-pound frame, Fashanu moves lithely but powerfully when engaging defenders.

8. Arizona Cardinals [via - Atlanta]: WR - Rome Odunze, Washington

Likely unfazed and not panicked should Chicago trade for consensus All-American receiver Marvin Harrison, the Cardinals could maneuver down the draft board into a position to draft Odunze. The former Washington Husky is arguably the second best receiving prospect from this deep wide receiver draft class. His ability to track long passes over either shoulder makes him a deep threat defenses shouldn’t underestimate.

The Cardinals inherit Atlanta’s eighth overall pick, 43rd (2nd) and 100th (4th) picks, along with a second round selection in 2025. The Falcons in return moved up to the fourth overall spot Arizona relinquished in the trade between both teams.

9. Denver Broncos [via - Chicago]: QB - Bo Nix, Oregon

Even though Nix may have struggled a bit during the week of practices at the Senior Bowl, the 60 plus games he played in college are a better indicator of his quarterbacking abilities. A career passing percentage of 66.4 (74.9 at Oregon) while throwing over 15,000 yards for 113 touchdown passes to 26 interceptions is formidable.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton may see a little of Drew Brees in Nix, and might convince Denver’s decision makers to trade for the former Oregon star. The Broncos might offer their 12th (1st) and 76th (3rd) picks, along with next year’s second and third round selections for Chicago’s 9th overall position in 2024.

10. New York Jets: OT - Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Of all the participants at the Senior Bowl, Fuaga may have come away from that experience arguably as the top rated offensive lineman in the upcoming draft. In over 1500 plus snaps, Fuaga has never surrendered a sack and provides immediate impact as a run blocking mauler.

11. Minnesota Vikings: Edge - Dallas Turner, Alabama

Should the Vikings re-sign veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, it’s likely the fiscal realities of the NFL cap forces Minnesota to look to the draft for an elite edge rusher. Turner is an exceptional athlete with next-level acceleration and playmaking skills most NFL teams covet. He is decidedly more explosive from a two-point stance, but his athleticism allows for some schemed alignment versatility.

12. Chicago Bears [via - Denver]: Edge - Laiatu Latu, UCLA

If the Bears agreed to a trade with Denver, it probably revolved around Chicago’s Machiavellian designs in acquiring copious draft picks, seeking to dramatically improve the team’s existing talent base. An exchange of picks and draft positioning might include Chicago accepting Denver’s 12th spot in the first round, its 76th pick (3rd) and next year’s second and third round selections. Chicago would have surrendered its 9th spot in the initial round to cement the deal.

Latu, an extremely gifted pass rusher became the Pac-12’s last Defensive Player of the Year (21.5 tackles for loss /13 sacks) at the end of the 2023 campaign. If Chicago drafts Latu, they could pair him opposite All-Pro Montez Sweat, the Bears sack leader (6) in 2023.

13. Las Vegas Raiders: CB - Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

Mitchell, who was virtually unheralded at the beginning of the 2023 season, has firmly entrenched himself as a future day one selection of the NFL Draft in April. A two-time first-team All MAC defender, Mitchell’s ability to drive toward passes and disrupt them with consistent ball displacement caught scouts’ attention at the Senior Bowl.

14. New Orleans Saints: DL - Jer’ Zhan Newton, Illinois

The Saints’ defensive front is beginning to get long in the tooth, so potentially acquiring high end talented players like Newton is pragmatic. Extremely quick and purposeful with his movements, Newton sheds blocks with efficiency and flows toward ball carriers on running plays.

15. Indianapolis Colts: Edge - Jared Verse, Florida State

A speed-to-power pass rusher, Verse attacks with improving counter moves and a purposefulness that make him less predictable and difficult to block. His 29.5 tackles for loss and consecutive seasons of registering nine sacks illustrate how effective and impactful he can be for a defense.

16. Seattle Seahawks: OT - J.C. Latham, Alabama

Although the Seahawks only surrendered 38 sacks last season, which was tenth best in the league, their inconsistencies in the run game negated their offensive potential. Possibly adding an enormous and physical blocker like Latham (6-6, 360 lbs) could improve an inefficient ground attack that finished 28th in yards (1580) and 20th in rushing scores (11 TDs).

17. Jacksonville Jaguars: DB - Cooper DeJean, Iowa

The old saying that a team can never have too many good defensive backs, probably applies to the Jaguars’ ineffective pass defense from this past season. Jacksonville ranked 26th in passing yards allowed (4076), and tied for seventh worst in completed touchdown throws (27). Extremely versatile and skilled, DeJean is an athletic defensive back who could literally play any secondary position and be a difference maker (7 career interceptions).

18. Cincinnati Bengals: WR - Malik Nabers, LSU

Nabers is arguably the most skilled route-runner in this draft class, and that’s saying a lot considering the dynamic playmaking prospects available at receiver. Viewed by many evaluators to be a borderline top 10 talent, if he fell to the Bengals in the 18th spot, Cincinnati might eagerly acquire the elusive Nabers. Pairing him with fellow LSU alums, superstar wideout Ja’Marr Chase and franchise quarterback Joe Burrow might ease the Bengals’ loss of any free agents at the receiver position.

19. Los Angeles Rams: CB - Terrion Arnold, Alabama

The quality and depth at cornerback for Los Angeles is lacking and could use an infusion of athleticism and fearless pass defending talent. Arnold logged a productive season, registering 61 tackles with 11 passes defended and five interceptions for the Crimson Tide

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB - Nate Wiggins, Clemson

Wiggins is a long and lean pass defender with quick feet, but plays with patience when tracking receivers. He plays with excellent spatial awareness and a knack for turning interceptions into pick-six scores. His ability to anticipate plus click-and-close when breaking in on a pass is NFL caliber.

21. Miami Dolphins: OL - Troy Fautanu, Washington

Fautanu is an extremely athletic offensive lineman, who’s alignment versatility makes him very attractive to general managers looking for players that can perform consistently at multiple positions. Fautanu’s burst, agility and overall quickness enhance his ability to block inside as a guard, or effectively on the edge as a tackle. His rugged physicality and relentless motor make him ideal in most pro schemes.

22. Arizona Cardinals [via - Philadelphia]: Edge - “Chop” Robinson, Penn State

Robinson is an explosive talent whose quick, violent hands and pliable strength make him difficult to contain off the edge. Arizona may trade up into the 22nd spot from their initial 27th positioning, to acquire this formidable edge rusher with elite athleticism and skills.

In order to move up several spots, the Cardinals might offer Philadelphia their 27th (1st), 66th (3rd), 133rd (5th) picks, along with a second round selection in 2025. In return, the Eagles would send Arizona their 22nd overall pick in the first round.

23. Houston Texans [via - Cleveland]: DL - Byron Murphy II, Texas

Texans head coach Ryans is a believer in stockpiling talented depth within the defensive front four. A lot of the success he achieved as a defensive coordinator in San Fran was a by-product of this philosophy. If the Texans should select Murphy, they’ll be acquiring a resourceful interior defender with exceptional quickness, great spatial awareness and physicality with focused aggression.

24. Dallas Cowboys: CB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Effective and efficient, McKinstry flashes classic cover cornerback skills having tallied 22 passes defended in just 27 career games. A lean defender with quick feet to mirror receivers, McKinstry’s length and athleticism could be helpful to an aging secondary, especially at the cornerback position in Dallas.

25. Green Bay Packers: C - Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Powers-Johnson may be the first and only center selected in the initial round of this draft. A frame-filling size of six-foot-three and 320 pounds, his ability to leverage interior defensive lineman repeatedly to the ground is impressive. He is another Senior Bowl participant whose competitive play during the past week made his trip worthwhile towards his future payday as a NFL player.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR - Keon Coleman, Florida State

The Bucs are mired in salary cap restructuring mode and may not be able to afford perennial 1,000 yard receiver, Mike Evans. It’s possible Tampa Bay may choose a more affordable version of a younger Mike Evans-like pass catcher. Coleman’s ability to create separation and leverage his wide catching radius against defenders projects favorably at the next level.

27. Philadelphia Eagles [via - Houston / via - Arizona]: CB - Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri

After recovering from an ACL injury (2021), Rakestraw began regaining the form and fluidity that made him a standout perimeter cornerback for Mizzou. He possesses NFL size and athleticism for the next level, but it’s his innate anticipation and quick reactions that separate him from his peers.

28. Buffalo Bills: Edge - Bralen Trice, Washington

A power pass rusher, Trice attacks with purpose and a variety of counter moves making him unpredictable and difficult to block. Trice’s ability to shed linemen and penetrate behind the offensive line is evident by his 23.5 tackles for loss over the course of his final 28 collegiate games.

29. Detroit Lions: CB - T.J. Tampa, Iowa State

The Lions struck gold in last year’s draft selecting players ahead of where most experts expected. It’s possible Detroit returns to Iowa State to secure another underrated talent that they have listed higher than other organizations. Tampa is a solid pass defender who plays with the type of “knee-biting” mentality head coach Dan Campbell preaches.

30. Baltimore Ravens: WR - Troy Franklin, Oregon

There have been durability concerns with Baltimore’s receivers over the past several seasons. Should the Ravens target Franklin, they’ll be acquiring a sinewy six-foot-three, 178 pound boundary wideout with blistering deep speed and pliable hands, who consistently catches passes at a variety of angles.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: OT - Jordan Morgan, Arizona

Morgan plays like an experienced veteran and is rarely fooled or taken unaware by stunts and blitzes. An above average athlete, he possesses requisite height (6’5”), weight (325 lbs) and length to effectively stymie pass rushers. A quick puncher, Morgan tends to set an aggressive tone when pass blocking and opening running lanes.

32. San Francisco 49ers: S - Kamren Kinchens, Miami (FL)

Kinchens provides an immediate injection of athleticism and explosive game breaking coverage skills. His ability to intercept passes and flip field position (averages 18.1 yards on interception returns) makes him a threat across the gridiron. He is exactly the type of versatile safety needed in the 49ers’ defensive schemes.

