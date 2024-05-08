Ryan Garcia still denies PED use but says he fought Devin Haney while ‘high as f*ck’

Ryan Garcia continues to serve up drama.

The 140-pound contender, who tested positive for a banned substance before his victory over Devin Haney on April 20, said on the Fully Tilted Podcast with Bob Menery that he was high during the fight.

And he again denied taking PEDs.

“If I were on steroids, I would’ve been in way better shape,” said Garcia, who confirmed that he has asked for his B samples to be tested. “I was literally drinking every day, smoking weed – every single day.

“I didn’t stop, not even until the f*cking day of the fight. And I got in there high as f*ck and I beat his ass.”

Garcia (25-1, 20 KOs) created drama before, during and after the fight with Haney, a junior welterweight titleholder.

He came in three-plus pounds overweight, which meant he was ineligible to win the belt. He shocked Haney and the boxing world by putting the champion down three times and winning the decision.

Then came news of the positive drug test, which leaves the result of the fight and Garcia’s career in limbo.

If authorities confirm that he had the banned drug Ostarine in his system and his lawyers can’t clear him, he almost certainly will lose the victory and be both suspended and fined.

Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Devin Haney (gray trunks) punches Ryan Garcia (white trunks)…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Devin Haney (gray trunks) punches Ryan Garcia (white trunks) during their WBC Super Lightweight title bout at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Devin Haney (gray trunks) punches Ryan Garcia (white trunks)…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Devin Haney (gray trunks) punches Ryan Garcia (white trunks) during their WBC Super Lightweight title bout at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Devin Haney (gray trunks) punches Ryan Garcia (white trunks)…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Devin Haney (gray trunks) punches Ryan Garcia (white trunks) during their WBC Super Lightweight title bout at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia (white trunks) punches Devin Haney (gray trunks)…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia (white trunks) punches Devin Haney (gray trunks) during their WBC Super Lightweight title bout at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia (white trunks) punches Devin Haney (gray trunks)…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia (white trunks) punches Devin Haney (gray trunks) during their WBC Super Lightweight title bout at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia (white trunks) punches Devin Haney (gray trunks)…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia (white trunks) punches Devin Haney (gray trunks) during their WBC Super Lightweight title bout at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia (white trunks) punches Devin Haney (gray trunks)…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia (white trunks) punches Devin Haney (gray trunks) during their WBC Super Lightweight title bout at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia (white trunks) punches Devin Haney (gray trunks)…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia (white trunks) punches Devin Haney (gray trunks) during their WBC Super Lightweight title bout at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Devin Haney (gray trunks) punches Ryan Garcia (white trunks)…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Devin Haney (gray trunks) punches Ryan Garcia (white trunks) during their WBC Super Lightweight title bout at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia (white trunks) knocks down Devin Haney (gray…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia (white trunks) knocks down Devin Haney (gray trunks) during their WBC Super Lightweight title bout at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia (white trunks) knocks down Devin Haney (gray…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia (white trunks) knocks down Devin Haney (gray trunks) during their WBC Super Lightweight title bout at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia (white trunks) reacts against Devin Haney (gray…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia (white trunks) reacts against Devin Haney (gray trunks) during their WBC Super Lightweight title bout at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia reacts after their WBC Super Lightweight title…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia reacts after their WBC Super Lightweight title bout against Devin Haney at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia (white trunks) knocks down Devin Haney (gray…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia (white trunks) knocks down Devin Haney (gray trunks) during their WBC Super Lightweight title bout at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia (white trunks) knocks down Devin Haney (gray…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia (white trunks) knocks down Devin Haney (gray trunks) during their WBC Super Lightweight title bout at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia (white trunks) knocks down Devin Haney (gray…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia (white trunks) knocks down Devin Haney (gray trunks) during their WBC Super Lightweight title bout at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Devin Haney (gray trunks) reacts after being knocked down…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Devin Haney (gray trunks) reacts after being knocked down by Ryan Garcia (white trunks) during their WBC Super Lightweight title bout at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Devin Haney (gray trunks) reacts after being knocked down…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Devin Haney (gray trunks) reacts after being knocked down b Ryan Garcia (not pictured) during their WBC Super Lightweight title bout at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Devin Haney (gray trunks) walks back to his corner…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Devin Haney (gray trunks) walks back to his corner during their WBC Super Lightweight title bout against Ryan Garcia at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Devin Haney (gray trunks) cools down in between rounds…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Devin Haney (gray trunks) cools down in between rounds during their WBC Super Lightweight title bout against Ryan Garcia at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia (white trunks) hugs Devin Haney after their…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia (white trunks) hugs Devin Haney after their WBC Super Lightweight title bout at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia celebrates after defeating Devin Haney in their…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia celebrates after defeating Devin Haney in their WBC Super Lightweight title bout at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia (R) talks with Devin Haney (L) after…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Ryan Garcia (R) talks with Devin Haney (L) after their WBC Super Lightweight title bout at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie