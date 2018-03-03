Ryan Blaney to start first at Las Vegas

Ryan Blaney won two poles in 2017. (Getty)

Maybe the Ford speed at Atlanta wasn’t a mirage.

Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney posted the fastest time in the third round of qualifying to win the pole for Sunday’s race at Las Vegas. Blaney led a 1-2-3 Ford charge followed by Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch.

Ford drivers finished in the top three spots a week ago at Atlanta and dominated the race thanks to Harvick, who ended up winning with the fastest car.

Defending Las Vegas champion Martin Truex Jr. will start fourth. Kyle Larson will start fifth.

In addition to taking the top three starting spots, Ford drivers occupy eight of the top 12 starting positions. That’s pretty good when you consider that just three Ford drivers missed out on the final round of qualifying and the lowest Ford driver is Trevor Bayne in 24th out of 37 cars entered.

Ford drivers entered the year hoping that NASCAR’s new camera-based inspection system would help level the field. Maybe it has, at least three weeks into the 2018 season.

Here’s the starting lineup for Sunday’s race.

1. Ryan Blaney

2. Kevin Harvick

3. Kurt Busch

4. Martin Truex Jr.

5. Kyle Larson

6. Chase Elliott

7. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

8. Brad Keselowski

9. Erik Jones

10. Joey Logano

11. Clint Bowyer

12. Paul Menard

13. Kyle Busch

14. Jimmie Johnson

15. Michael McDowell

16. Austin Dillon

17. William Byron

18. Daniel Suarez

19. Denny Hamlin

20. Alex Bowman

21. Kasey Kahne

22. Jamie McMurray

23. David Ragan

24. Trevor Bayne

25. Ryan Newman

26. Darrell Wallace Jr.

27. AJ Allmendinger

28. Chris Buescher

29. Aric Almirola

30. Cole Custer

31. Ty Dillon

32. Matt DiBenedetto

33. Ross Chastain

34. Cole Whitt

35. Gray Gaulding

36. Jeffrey Earnhardt

37. Joey Gase





– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.