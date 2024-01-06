Rutgers Stanley Dennis II received an offer from Sacred Heart University

On Thursday, former Rutgers football defensive lineman Stanley Dennis II received an offer from Sacred Heart University. Dennis entered the transfer portal in December.

The 5-foot-11, 285-pound defensive tackle leaves Rutgers football with two years of eligibility. He played his high school football at St. Peter’s Prep, the parochial powerhouse program in downtown Jersey City.

Dennis performed well in the spring for the Scarlet Knights, totaling six tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble in the spring game as part of the White team. Unfortunately, his spring efforts did not transition into much playing time during the regular season.

Outside of interest from Rutgers, Dennis received interest from the University of Massachusetts during his recruitment year. Also, the junior defensive lineman received multiple Academic All-Big Ten honors for his efforts in the classroom.

As for Sacred Heart, the Pioneers finished with a 2-9 record and seventh place in the Northeast Conference last season. The Pioneers received 11 players to the Phil Steele NEC All-Conference team for their efforts in 2023.

Since New Year’s Day, the Scarlet Knights lost defensive back Elijuwan Mack and offensive lineman Hunter Seubert to the transfer portal as they continue to build their 2024 roster.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire