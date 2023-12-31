Rutgers football: Stanley Dennis II enters the transfer portal

Defensive lineman Stanley Dennis II entered the transfer portal over the weekend from Rutgers.

The 5-foot-11, 285-pound defensive tackle will graduate from Rutgers in the spring. He will have two years of eligibility left.

He played his high school football at parochial powerhouse program St. Peter’s Prep.

Dennis turned some heads from the media during the annual spring game, where he had a strong performance. In the spring game, Dennis had six total tackles, one sack, 1.5 tackles for a loss and a forced fumble.

He finished the game tied with linebacker Abram Wright for the most tackles on the White team.

DL Stanley Dennis II, a @SPPFootball product, punched out a fumble to set up a short field and eventual field goal by Jude McAtamney. — Pat Lanni (@PatLanniNJ) April 29, 2023

Dennis also got it done in the classroom as, on multiple occasions, he was named Academic All-Big Ten.

🙏🏾just need a chance https://t.co/GF3PtC4ekx — Stanley Dennis (@StanleyDennis50) December 30, 2023

Also over the weekend a pair of defensive linemen, Cam’Ron Stewart and Q’yaeir Price, entered the transfer portal.

So far this offseason, Rutgers has added one player via the transfer portal. Wide receiver Dymere Miller, who had 90 catches for 1,295 receiving yards and nine touchdowns last season for Monmouth, committed to the program in mid-December.

NCAA Football: Northwestern at Rutgers

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) scores…

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) scores a touchdown as Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Devin Turner (8) pursues during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Northwestern at Rutgers

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) scores…

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) scores a touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Temple at Rutgers

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries…

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries the ball as Temple Owls cornerback Dominick Hill (21) pursues during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Temple at Rutgers

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries…

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries the ball as Temple Owls cornerback Elijah Clark (20) pursues during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Virginia Tech at Rutgers

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) scores…

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) scores on a rushing touchdown during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Rutgers football running back Kyle Monangai.

NCAA Football: Virginia Tech at Rutgers

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) scores…

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) scores his third rushing touchdown of the game during the fourth quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Virginia Tech at Rutgers

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries…

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies safety Caleb Woodson (20) and safety Jaylen Jones (15) pursue during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Virginia Tech at Rutgers

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries…

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Derrick Canteen (13) tackles during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Michigan

Sep 23, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) rushes…

Sep 23, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) rushes against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Wisconsin

Oct 7, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) during the…

Oct 7, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: The Record

Rutgers' Kyle Monangai and the rest of the Scarlet Knights running backs will try to run…

Rutgers' Kyle Monangai and the rest of the Scarlet Knights running backs will try to run the ball effectively on Saturday against Michigan State at SHI Stadium.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries the ball during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) breaks…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) breaks a tackle by Michigan State Spartans defensive back Khalil Majeed (34) during a touchdown run during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) breaks…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) breaks a tackle by Michigan State Spartans linebacker Jordan Hall (5) during a touchdown run during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) fights…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) fights for yards as Michigan State Spartans defensive back Malik Spencer (43) tackles during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Maryland at Rutgers

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries…

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries the ball as linebacker Caleb Wheatland (44) tackles during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Maryland at Rutgers

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) fights…

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) fights for yards after the game Maryland Terrapins defensive back Tarheeb Still (4) and linebacker Fa'Najae Gotay (9) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Maryland at Rutgers

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries…

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries the ball as Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Donnell Brown (19) pursues during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Maryland at Rutgers

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) hands off…

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) hands off to running back Kyle Monangai (5) during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his touchdown run with offensive lineman Reggie Sutton (70) during the first half of the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl against the Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) runs for…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) runs for a touchdown during the second quarter chased by Miami Hurricanes linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (51) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) runs for…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) runs for a touchdown during the second quarter against Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his touchdown against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter with Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Rutgers football running back Kyle Monangai.

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his touchdown against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter with Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his touchdown against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter with Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights rushes…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights rushes for a second quarter touchdown against Markeith Williams #15 of the Miami Hurricanes during the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights rushes…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights rushes against the Miami Hurricanes during the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates his second quarter rushing touchdown with Isaiah Washington #14 V during the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights rushes…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights rushes for a second quarter touchdown against Markeith Williams #15 of the Miami Hurricanes during the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Gavin Wimsatt #2, Kyle Monangai #5 and Carnell Davis…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Gavin Wimsatt #2, Kyle Monangai #5 and Carnell Davis #21 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrate after defeating the Miami Hurricanes 31-24 to win the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire