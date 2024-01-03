Rutgers offensive lineman Hunter Seubert enters the NCAA transfer portal

On New Year’s Day, Rutgers offensive lineman Hunter Seubert entered the NCAA transfer portal. The 5-foot-11, 280-pound lineman left Rutgers football after only one season with the program.

The New Jersey offensive lineman didn’t see any action this past season after committing to Rutgers football in 2022. While in high school, Seubert guided the Watchung Hills Warriors to a 7-3 record during his senior year (2022-23) while playing both offensive and defensive line.

Seubert logged 63 tackles, three sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one interception in his last season with the Warriors.

Rutgers OL Hunter Seubert entered the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/ynNAt1T39g — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) January 1, 2024

In four seasons at Watchung Hills High School (Warren, New Jersey), the former Warrior recorded 99 tackles, six sacks, five force fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one interception throughout his four seasons.

He is the son of former New York Giants offensive lineman Rich Seubert.

In the past month, Rutgers has seen multiple players on the offensive side of the ball enter the portal, with quarterback Evan Simon (Temple) and wide receiver Rashad Rochelle (Indiana State) most notably finding landing spots.

Since New Year’s Day, the Scarlet Knights also lost defensive back Elijuwan Mack.

On Tuesday, they added Minnesota’s wide receiver Dino Kaliakmanis and quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis to their 2024 roster.

