Rutgers defensive back Elijuwan Mack entered the NCAA transfer portal

On Tuesday, Rutgers football defensive back Elijuwan Mack enters the NCAA transfer portal after being with the program for the past three seasons.

Mack committed to Rutgers football on June 25, 2019, and recorded 19 tackles within his three seasons with the program (2020-2023). The former St Joseph Regional (Montvale) prospect saw minor playing time for Rutgers this past season, recording two tackles in one game.

According to 247Sports, the three-star prospect was ranked No. 23 in New Jersey and the No. 74 prospect among his 2020 recruiting class. Mack received other Big Ten offers during his recruitment, drawing interest from Minnesota and Indiana, before joining Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound safety is still undecided on where he will play next season, marking the 12th Scarlet Knight to enter the transfer portal. Since New Year’s Day, the Scarlet Knights also lost offensive lineman Hunter Seubert along with Mack.

Also on Tuesday, Rutgers added Minnesota’s quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis to their 2024 roster. Kaliakmanis spent the previous two years at Minnesota, playing under offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca. Also, the former Golden Gopher recorded a 53.1 completion percentage while throwing for 1,831 yards and 14 touchdowns this past season.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire