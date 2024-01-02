Breaking: Rutgers football lands Big Ten quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis in the transfer portal

The competition in the quarterback room just improved for Rutgers football. On Tuesday, Athana Kaliakmanis committed to Rutgers.

Kaliakmanis spent the previous two years at Minnesota, In 2022, he played under offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, who now has the same role at Rutgers. The quarterback took an official visit to Rutgers in mid-December.

With the Scarlet Knights, Kaliakmanis steps into an intriguing quarterback room that includes incumbent starter Gavin Wimsatt. Last week, Wimsatt led Rutgers to their first bowl win since 2014, capping off a season where he developmentally took a significant step forward.

This past season at Minnesota, Kaliakmanis finished completing 53.1 percent of his passes for 1,831 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions. His knowledge and understanding of Ciarrocca’s offense adds another dimension to the quarterback room at Rutgers that includes Wimsatt, promising true freshman Ajani Sheppard and incoming three-star quarterback A.J. Surace.

Kaliakmanis will be enrolling at Rutgers in January. He is the second big-time get for the Rutgers offense in the transfer portal.

Also in December, wide receiver Dymere Miller committed to Rutgers out of the transfer portal. In the FCS with Monmouth last year, Miller had 90 catches for 1,295 yards and nine touchdowns. In the season opener against FAU, Miller had 10 catches for 78 yards.

