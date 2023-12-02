Rutgers wide receiver Rashad Rochelle will enter the NCAA transfer portal

On Thursday, Rutgers sophomore wide receiver Rashad Rochelle announced on his social media accounts that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal on December 4 with two years of eligibility.

Rochelle played two seasons with the Scarlet Knights, appearing mainly on special teams. In 2023, he returned four punts and four kick offs for 173 total yards. As a returner, Rochelle averaged 41.3 yards per return and 13.8 per game when returning kicks.

On offense, Rochelle didn’t make much of an impact this past season, recording zero catches or carries. In 2022, the former quarterback and defensive back recorded 27 carries for 109 yards and one touchdown in nine games for the Scarlet Knights. He averaged four yards per attempt and 12.1 yards per game throughout those nine games.

Thank you very much @RFootball @GregSchiano , I am very grateful ,, it was a great experience for me…. and my family #BlessedAndGrateful pic.twitter.com/k6i2nXEgS1 — Rashad Rochelle (@RU_TRAIN8) November 30, 2023

According to 247Sports, Rochelle was Illinois’s No. 9 ranked prospect and the No. 64 wide receiver in the 2020 recruiting class. While playing at Springfield High School, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound wide receiver recorded 9,430 total yards and 131 touchdowns. His career included 6,519 passing yards with 75 touchdown passes and 2,911 rushing yards with 56 touchdowns on the ground.

