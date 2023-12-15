Rutgers football: What transfer portal players are set for official visits this weekend?

Along with several high school athletes expected on campus for visits, Rutgers football is scheduled to host four transfer portal players this weekend.

Headling the group is Athan Kaliakmanis, a quarterback who spent the last two years at Minnesota. His connection to Rutgers is through Kirk Ciarrocca, who was his offensive coordinator at Minnesota and recruited him to the program.

Ciarrocca is in his first year as the offensive coordinator at Rutgers.

This season, he completed 53.1 percent of his passes for 1,831 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions for Minnesota. His brother, Dino Kaliakmanis played wide receiver at Minnesota.

Here are the four transfer portal prospects expected for official visits this weekend:

Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (Minnesota)

Tight end Dino Kaliakmanis

Wide receiver Dymere Miller (Monmouth)

Offensive guard Kevin Wigenton (Michigan State)

The emphasis of the portal visits this weekend is clearly on the offensive side of the ball. Midweek, however, Rutgers hosted for an official visit Anthony Johnson (Youngstown State), a powerful defensive tackle.

The success of JaQuae Jackson, who came from the Division II level and is now a legitimate NFL prospect, should be a selling point for Rutgers in their pursuit of Miller.

This past season, Miller had an impressive 90 catches for 1,295 receiving yards with nine touchdowns for Monmouth.

Even with the quarterback getting all the hype, the most important visitor this weekend is Wigenton. A former three-star recruit at The Hun School (Princeton, New Jersey), Wigenton has significant experience at Michigan State and has Big Ten size at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds.

NCAA Football: Big Ten Football Media Day

Jul 26, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano speaks to the…

Jul 26, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Northwestern at Rutgers

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano before the…

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano is getting some Big Ten honors buzz.

NCAA Football: Northwestern at Rutgers

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano reacts with…

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano reacts with offensive lineman Kwabena Asamoah (69) after a Scarlet Knights touchdown during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Northwestern at Rutgers

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano (left) shake…

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano (left) shake hands with Northwestern Wildcats interim coach David Braun after their game at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Temple at Rutgers

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano celebrates a…

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano celebrates a touchdown by running back Ja'shon Benjamin (20) in front of wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) during the first half against the Temple Owls at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano prior to Saturday's win over Virginia Tech.

NCAA Football: Virginia Tech at Rutgers

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano talks with…

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano talks with defensive lineman Keshon Griffin (96) before the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers football continues to press for Naseim Brantley to be eligible.

Northwestern v Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 3: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights leads…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 3: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights leads his team onto the field before a college football game against the Northwestern Wildcats at SHI Stadium on September 3, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh is greeted by Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano following a Big Ten game this season.

Rutgers v Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines shakes hands…

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines shakes hands with head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after a 31-7 Michigan win at Michigan Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano talks about freshman Jesse Ofurie.

Rutgers v Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights looks…

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights looks on in the first half while playing the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Michigan

Sep 23, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano on the…

Sep 23, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano on the sideline in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano.

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Michigan

Sep 23, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano on the…

Sep 23, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano on the sideline in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano.

Wagner v Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights claps…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights claps before a game against the Wagner Seahawks at SHI Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Wagner v Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights shouts…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights shouts from the sideline during the second quarter against the Wagner Seahawks at SHI Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Rutgers defeated Wagner 52-3. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano talks Wisconsin and their powerful offense.

Iowa Rutgers Football

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano leads his team onto the field to face Iowa during an…

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano leads his team onto the field to face Iowa during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano.

Rutgers v Wisconsin

MADISON, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 07: Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights looks on during the…

MADISON, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 07: Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights looks on during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on October 07, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano.

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano talks with…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano talks with an official during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day talks to…

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day talks to Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano prior to the NCAA football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium.

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano walks from…

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano walks from the locker room for warm-ups prior to the NCAA football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano leads his…

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano leads his team onto the field prior to the first half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at SHI Stadium.

NCAA Football: Ohio State at Rutgers

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano reacts during…

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano reacts during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano points to…

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano points to his head as he talks to officials during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at SHI Stadium. Ohio State won 35-16.

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano motions to…

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano motions to his team during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at SHI Stadium. Ohio State won 35-16.

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano motions to…

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano motions to his team during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at SHI Stadium. Ohio State won 35-16.

CBS Sports is making a bowl game projection for Rutgers football.

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Iowa

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano reacts with…

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano reacts with an official during the second quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano talks bowl game impact.

Rutgers v Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights looks…

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights looks on during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on November 18, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano reacts during…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano reacts during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA;Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano (right) talks with…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA;Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano (right) talks with the line judge during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano yells at officiating crew members during an NCAA football game…

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano yells at officiating crew members during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions, 27-6.

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano.

NCAA Football: Maryland at Rutgers

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano talks with…

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano talks with defensive lineman Zaire Angoy (55) before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Maryland at Rutgers

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley (left) talks with…

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley (left) talks with Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano before the game at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Maryland at Rutgers

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano runs out…

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano runs out to the field with his team before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire