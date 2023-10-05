Rutgers Noah Fernandes was one of the top ten transfers in the Big Ten

Rutgers basketball added former UMass guard Noah Fernandes out of the transfer portal in April. According to On3, Fernandes has the potential to be one of the top incoming transfers in the Big Ten this year.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound point guard played in 11 games last season for the Minutemen, averaging 29.5 minutes and 13.4 points per game. The Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, native is a top transfer in the Big Ten Conference, ranking No. 6, according to On3.

During the 2022-23 season, the new Scarlet Knight averaged 4.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and 45.3 three-point percentage while playing with UMass. Ferdenades only played 11 games for the Minutemen after going down with a season-ending ankle injury.

According to 247Sports, the three-star transfer was ranked the No. 42 point guard and the No. 149 overall player in the NCAA transfer portal.

The Top Ten Impact Transfers in the Big Ten for 2023-24 🎯 The Breakdown: https://t.co/bhv6jf0Z7X pic.twitter.com/rTbNAoGMn0 — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) October 3, 2023

The fifth-year senior has played 73 college games with a career average of 10.1 points and 3.8 assists per game. He scored 738 points and logged 275 assists while recording a 46.6 shooting percentage in his four-year career.

If Fernandes can stay healthy, he will pair with Rutgers sophomore Derek Simpson in the Scarlet Knights’ backcourt. Simpson played in 34 games with six starts last season for the Scarlet Knights.

Fernandes was UMass’s team leader in points during the 2021-22 season, averaging 14.9 points and 5.3 assists for the Minutemen while shooting 43.5 percent from the field. He is entering his final season of eligibility, adding much-needed shooting for the Scarlet Knights after the departure of Cam Spencer.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire