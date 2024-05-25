Rutgers lacrosse senior Ross Scott named honorable mention All-American

With the 2024 lacrosse season in the books, Ross Scott added to his trophy case on Thursday. The Rutgers lacrosse captain received Honorable Mention All-American honors. He was also a First Team All-Big Ten selection, earning his highest career all-conference honors.

In his final season in Piscataway, Scott was a scoring machine. The West Linn High School product scored 20 goals and dished out 25 assists. He finished the season with 45 points, the second-highest total of his Rutgers career. In clutch situations, Scott was a reliable option, as he added two game-winning goals to his highlight reel.

As Scott prepares for his pro career, he will forever be part of Rutgers history. The talented attacker finished his college career with 109 goals and 73 assists for 182 points in 66 games. His 52 starts are the 11th most in program history.

#RUMLax has two All-Americans via @USILA_Lax!

Shane Knobloch (First Team) and Ross Scott (Honorable Mention) earn All-American Honors in the coaches voting 🇺🇸 🇺🇸

📰: https://t.co/Q6yvaIpSTd pic.twitter.com/hU5Oe0vTls

— Rutgers Men’s LAX (@RUmlax) May 23, 2024

His next stop will be with the Carolina Chaos after being drafted in the third round of the 2024 PLL Draft. However, Scott will not be alone, as Shane Knobloch was also drafted by the Chaos. Just like they did at Rutgers, Knobloch, and Scott will be looking to be a dangerous duo in the pros.

If they can do that, then Thursday won’t be the last time Scott adds to his impressive list of accomplishments.

