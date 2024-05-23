Shane Knobloch becomes first Rutgers player to win Lt. Donald MacLaughlin Jr. Award

On Thursday morning, Rutgers‘ Shane Knobloch was recognized by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) for his stellar season.

The Rutgers star became the first player in program history to win the Lt. Donald MacLaughlin Jr. Outstanding Midfielder of the Year Award. It is one of the five major awards given out by the USILA. He is the first Rutgers player to win one of the accolades since Reid Jackson in 1994.

While Knobloch’s name is now forever etched in the record books, it is not the only award he added to his trophy case. The talented midfielder also earned First Team All-American honors, becoming just the second four-time All-American in program history, joining Tom Sweeney.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧’𝐬 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫!

Shane Knobloch wins the Lt. Donald MacLaughlin Jr. Award, given to the nation’s Most Outstanding Midfielder

📰: https://t.co/Q6yvaIpSTd pic.twitter.com/FO8U0lT2ow

— Rutgers Men’s LAX (@RUmlax) May 23, 2024

In 14 games during the 2024 campaign, Knobloch was a scoring machine. He added 29 goals to his resume while dishing out 11 assists. The Moorestown High School product finished the season with 40 points, the second-highest total of his career.

Although Rutgers fans have become used to Knobloch’s excellence, his most recent accomplishments provide a reminder of just how good he is. Since making his collegiate debut in 2021, Knobloch was a key piece of Rutgers offense and model of consistency. That has helped him become the best at his position.

With his college career in the books, Knobloch will now turn his attention to his pro career with the Carolina Chaos. He was the fourth overall pick in the 2024 PLL Draft.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire