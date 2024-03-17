Can Rutgers football slow down Virginia Tech’s offensive momentum in 2024?

For Rutgers football, their Week 3 match-up at Virginia Tech is likely to be a make-or-break game for their season. A win at the Hokies, much like this past year, and Rutgers has the chance to be bowl-eligible. But there is some hype around Virginia Tech’s football team heading into 2024 with the Hokies returning several key pieces on their offense from last season.

Virginia Tech’s quarterback Kyron Drones, running back Bhayshul Tuten, and wide receivers Ali Jennings, Da’Quan Felton, Stephen Gosnell, and Jaylin Lane will all return in 2024. This is quite an array of offensive talent.

Athlon Sports recently placed Virginia Tech as sixth in their ACC Power Rankings. They hyped up the offense in their latest power rankings update:

“Can the Hokies build off last season’s strong finish? This unit averaged 33.5 points a game in November – largely fueled by the emergence of quarterback Kyron Drones – and posted 41 in the bowl victory over Tulane.”

The Scarlet Knights and the Hokies faced off last season with Rutgers defeating Virginia Tech 35-16. Rutgers’ 2023 victory was the first time since 1992 that the Scarlet Knights defeated the Hokies, breaking a 12-game skid in the series.

Drones recorded 84 yards on 22 attempts, averaging 3.4 yards per carry in his first collegiate start. The redshirt junior added 19 completions on 32 attempts for 190 yards with one touchdown and an interception in a losing effort.

The Scarlet Knights will try to make it consecutive winning seasons as they prepare to face a creative and explosive Virginia Tech offense. Rutgers finished the 2023 season as the No. 7 ranked defense within the Big Ten Conference and with many key pieces returning the Scarlet Knights’ defense will continue to stay strong in 2024.

