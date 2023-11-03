Rutgers football: Saturday’s game against Ohio State is a hot ticket for recruits and will make history

In a season where Rutgers football is off to their best start since they joined the Big Ten in 2014, there is yet another first coming this Saturday for the program. Rutgers will set a recruiting record for the program this weekend in their game against No. 1 Ohio State.

Rutgers Wire has learned that over 300 recruits are expected for Saturday’s Big Ten clash, which could well be a measuring stick game for a rebuilding Rutgers program. Against an Ohio State team that this week was named the top team in the College Football Rankings, it is easy to see why recruits are interested in the match-up.

Rutgers, after all, is having a very strong season. Two weeks ago, a strong win at Indiana has the Scarlet Knights at 6-2 (3-2 Big Ten) and bowl eligible. Head coach Greg Schiano’s vision of a developmental program has certainly come along nicely this year.

For a sign of the program’s progress under Schiano, Rutgers has four wins over Power Five opposition. They also project to have several players taken in next spring’s NFL draft. The number of draft picks is likely to be the most that Rutgers has had in a decade.

Because of the extensive visitors list, Rutgers is capping the expected number of tickets for recruits at 300. Never before in program history has Rutgers had to limit the number of tickets given out to recruits.

Kickoff is at 12:00 PM from SHI Stadium. The game will be broadcast nationally on CBS.

NCAA Football: Northwestern at Rutgers

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Brendan Sullivan (6) is tackled by…

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Brendan Sullivan (6) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Flip Dixon (10) and linebacker Mohamed Toure (1) and linebacker Tyreem Powell (22) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers football linebacker Mohamed Toure.

Temple v Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 9: Mohamed Toure #1 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights attempts to…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 9: Mohamed Toure #1 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights attempts to block a pass by E.J. Warner #3 of the Temple Owls during the third quarter at SHI Stadium on September 9, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Rutgers defeated Rutgers 36-7. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

NCAA Football: Virginia Tech at Rutgers

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) fakes a…

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) fakes a hand off as Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Mohamed Toure (1) and defensive lineman Kyonte Hamilton (48) pursue during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern v Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 3: Running back Cam Porter #4 of the Northwestern Wildcats is…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 3: Running back Cam Porter #4 of the Northwestern Wildcats is tackled by linebacker Mohamed Toure #1 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after making a catch during the second half of a college football game at SHI Stadium on September 3, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Rutgers defeated Northwestern 24-7. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Syndication: Wilmington News Journal

Delaware quarterback Nolan Henderson is hit high by Rutgers linebacker Mohamed Toure for a penalty in…

Delaware quarterback Nolan Henderson is hit high by Rutgers linebacker Mohamed Toure for a penalty in the first quarter at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Ud At Rutgers

Rutgers v Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 20: Christian Veilleux #9 of the Penn State Nittany Lions avoids…

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 20: Christian Veilleux #9 of the Penn State Nittany Lions avoids the attempted tackle of Mohamed Toure #58 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at Beaver Stadium on November 20, 2021 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Syndication: The Record

Brenton Strange of Penn State is tackled by Mohamed Toure of Rutgers in the first half…

Brenton Strange of Penn State is tackled by Mohamed Toure of Rutgers in the first half during a Big Ten college football match up that saw Penn State defeat Rutgers 23-7 in Piscataway, NJ on December 5, 2020. Big Ten College Football Penn State At Rutgers In Piscataway Nj On December 5 2020

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) runs against Rutgers linebacker Mohamed Toure (58) during the second half…

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) runs against Rutgers linebacker Mohamed Toure (58) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) runs against Rutgers linebacker Mohamed Toure (58) during the first…

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) runs against Rutgers linebacker Mohamed Toure (58) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Northwestern

Oct 16, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Evan Hull (26) runs with the…

Oct 16, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Evan Hull (26) runs with the football in the first half against Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Mohamed Toure (58) at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Michigan State

Nov 12, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Elijah Collins (24) meets…

Nov 12, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Elijah Collins (24) meets Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Mohamed Toure (8) in the first half at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Indiana at Rutgers

Oct 31, 2020; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Mohamed Toure (58) battles with…

Oct 31, 2020; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Mohamed Toure (58) battles with Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Cam Wilson (25) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire