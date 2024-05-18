Rutgers football running back Kyle Monangai says there is more to prove in 2024

Off a season where he was among the best running backs in college football, Rutgers‘ Kyle Monangai believes that there is more to be done this upcoming season.

And, that last year’s season isn’t the ceiling for his time with the Rutgers football program.

In 2023, Monangai had a breakout season where led the Big Ten in rushing with1,262 rushing yards. The total was the most for a Rutgers football running back since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten in 2014. So to hear Monangai say there is more work to be done is certainly noteworthy.

In talking with linebacker Tyreem Powell and defensive back Robert Longerbeam on the ‘Reem & Beam‘ unplugged podcast this week, Monangai admitted that last year was special.

But, the All-Big Ten running back can do even more this fall.

An especially intriguing decision to return given that Monangai was All-Big Ten and would have been a likely NFL draft this past spring.

“I had a good season – but I had a good season, in my opinion. I don’t know, other people tell me differently. I think I had a good season,” Monangai said on the podcast. “From where I want to get to and what I want to do at the next level and to get myself the best chance to play at the next level, I want to have a great season. Yea, I did some things. The rushing title was major. “I had one player of the week and all that. But that’s just stepping stones to reach that next level for me. I just have higher standards for myself. I think one more year running back with you all – having you all back on the defensive side. “I think we can do good things for the team and then for myself, it’s only going to raise my stock. “It was a multi-benefential to coming back, being able to play with you all again. Being able to have a better chance of doing what I always dreamed of as a kid.”

Monangai joins Powell and Longerbeam in returning to Rutgers in 2023.

Things are looking up for Rutgers, following a 7-6 season that was capped off with a Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl win over Miami. Monangai was named the game’s MVP.

