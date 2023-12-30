Five takeaways from Rutgers’ victory in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

On Thursday, Rutgers football (7-6) defeated the Miami Hurricanes (7-6), 31-24, in the 2023 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. It marks the program’s seventh bowl win all-time and the sixth under head coach Greg Schiano (6-2).

The Scarlet Knights trailed in the third quarter, 17-14, with a little over 10 minutes remaining. But they would score 17 unanswered points to clinch their first winning season since 2014.

Congratulations to @RFootball, winner of the George M. Steinbrenner III Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Championship Trophy 🏆 And a special congratulations to RB Kyle Monangai for earning @PinstripeBowl MVP honors 👏 pic.twitter.com/BIw6sv3YU9 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) December 28, 2023

Rutgers junior running back Kyle Monangai would capture the game’s MVP trophy after finishing the game with 25 carries for 163 yards and a touchdown. Monangai recorded his seventh 100-yard rushing game against Miami and would finish the season with 1,262 rushing yards. Rutgers would go on to outgain the Hurricanes by 78 yards on the ground.

Rutgers’ victory on Thursday marks their first victory over the Hurricanes in 12 matchups. Below are the five takeaways from Rutgers’ 31-24 victory in the Pinstripe Bowl.

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Rutgers football came out with a win in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.

Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt did damage with his legs

The Scarlet Shove 🪓 Wimsatt plunges in for the touchdown! 28-17 Scarlet Knights with 11:51 left to play. @GavinWimsatt | #CHOP pic.twitter.com/LuiAHx97lY — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 28, 2023

With only recording 84 yards through the air, Rutgers junior quarterback Gavin Wimsatt carried the Scarlet Knights’ offense on the ground. Against the Hurricanes, Wimsatt registered two rushing touchdowns while only completing seven passes on 15 attempts. The Scarlet Knights moved the ball on the ground throughout the game, being outgained by 97 yards through the air. The Owensboro, Kentucky native didn’t have to carry the Rutgers’ offense through the air but had to take care of the football, which he did just that.

Junior running back Kyle Monangai rushed for his seventh 100-yard game

1️⃣6️⃣3️⃣ yards! Kyle Monangai’s big day on the ground ranks fourth in @RFootball bowl game history. 💥#B1Gstats x @kylemonangai pic.twitter.com/g6SZb4qoLT — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) December 28, 2023

The 2023 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl MVP Kyle Monangai recorded his seventh 100-yard rushing game of the season. The former Don Bosco Prep prospect was the offensive star for the Scarlet Knight, finishing the 2023 season with 1,262 yards on 242 attempts and eight touchdowns. Against Miami, Monangai averaged 6.5 yards per carry and was the focal point in Rutgers’ offense.

Freshman linebacker Abram Wright recorded his first career interception

ALL GLORY TO GOD! https://t.co/GRcm8XSGwQ — Abram Wright 🦇 (@Abramwright2) December 28, 2023

Rutgers freshman linebacker Abram Wright recorded his first career interception on Thursday. Wright made his Rutgers debut against Wagner this season, recording his first tackle. The Jacksonville, Florida native appeared in five of Rutgers’ 13 games within his first season with the program. While playing high school football at Fleming Island High School in Florida, Wright finished his senior season with 54 tackles, eight tackles-for-loss, five passes defended, two interceptions, and 1.5 sacks.

The Scarlet Knights forced multiple turnovers

Wright’s interception wasn’t the only turnover Rutgers would force in the Pinstripe Bowl. Rutgers’ special teams helped them regain the lead in the third quarter with a blocked punt and a scoop and score by Rutgers’ Timmy Ward (21-17). Also, Rutgers’ defense recorded a key stop in Maimi’s territory in the fourth quarter. The Hurricanes went for it on fourth-and-two from their 45-yard line when they were stopped by linebacker Deion Jennings for a loss, giving the Scarlet Knights a chance to extend their lead.

Rutgers controlled the time of possession

Shots from the first half 📸 pic.twitter.com/aMV2iQt5RH — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 28, 2023

The Scarlet Knights controlled the time of possession in this matchup, recording 34:28 on offense compared to Miami’s 25:32. Rutgers’ offense converted 41.6 percent of their third-downs while holding the Hurricanes to a third-down conversion of 33.3 percent. Also, the Scarlet Knights converted their only fourth down attempt of the game and were perfect inside the red zone (4-4). Rutgers recorded 60 plays for 292 yards, averaging 4.9 yards per play against Miami.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire