Rutgers football recruiting – Jermaine Kinsler wins defensive line MVP at Under Armour Next camp

One of New Jersey’s top prospects in the 2026 class, Jermaine Kinsler, had a noteworthy showing at the Under Armour Next High School camp this past Sunday. Kinsler took a visit this spring to Rutgers.

A defensive lineman from Bergen Catholic (Oradell, New Jersey), Kinsler shared defensive line MVP honors at the one-day camp event in Hackensack, New Jersey. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound prospect is ranked a four-star by ESPN, where he is the No. 218 player in the nation.

He holds a strong offer list that includes Florida, Florida State, Maryland, Miami, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse and Tennessee. This spring, he took visits to Florida, Florida State, Miami and Tennessee.

On Sunday while on his way home following the camp, Kinsler gave an update on his camp performance.

“I thought the coaching was great,” Kinsler said. “NFL great Pepper Johnson was my position coach. I felt I hit better today.”

Last week, Kinsler was at Rutgers on Saturday for the annual Scarlet-White Game to wrap up spring practice.

He says he has developed a “good relationship with the coaches” so far throughout the recruiting process with Rutgers.

“I was there for the spring game. Things are very good with them,” Kinsler said. “What stands out is how everyone in the program seems to have a brotherhood.”

He is currently living with his uncle, Latish Kinsler.

A former college football player at Cincinnati and in the NFL, Kinsler is now an advisor to prep football players throughout the college recruitment process including Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals.

Latish Kinsler’s son is Jordan Kinsler, a running back at Rutgers.

