Rutgers football offered The Hun School’s Seth Clarke

Seth Clarke was offered by Rutgers football last week, putting the Big Ten program in the mix for the class of 2026 athlete.

Clarke announced in early May his intention to transfer to The Hun School (Princeton, New Jersey), having previously played for Staten Island powerhouse program Monsignore Farrell. His offer from Rutgers came on Saturday while on a visit.

Listed as a 6-foot-2, 235-pound linebacker and tight end prospect, Clarke is coming off a fall season where he had 36 total tackles including seven tackles for a loss.

He had nine sacks, 11 quarterback hurries and two interceptions along with five fumbles caused and two passes defended.

Clarke also played as a small forward on the Monsignore Farrell basketball team. On Saturday, he posted about his offer from Rutgers, tagging head coach Greg Schiano:

The 2025 recruiting class is off to a very solid start for Rutgers football and is ranked No. 28 in the nation by 247Sports. It features four-star linebacker Talibi Kaba, a top-five player in New Jersey.

Most recently, Rutgers landed three-star linebacker Isaiah DeLoatch, the No. 15 player in North Carolina in this recruiting cycle.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire