Rutgers football Aaron Lewis is ranked by Pro Football Focus as an elite pass rusher

It should be no surprise, but Rutgers football defensive end Aaron Lewis is among the best in college football in getting after the quarterback

According to Pro Football Focus, Lewis is ranked eighth in the nation for career quarterback pressures among active Power Five players. Earlier this week, Pro Football Focus announced that Kyle Monangai was its highest-rated returning running back in the Big Ten.

Lewis is entering the 2024 season with 92 career quarterback pressures. He has 7.5 sacks through his 43 games played along with 148 total tackles, 17 tackles-for-loss, two pass breakups, and two forced fumbles in his four seasons.

Lewis received Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (coaches and media) last season. He was also ranked the No. 12 edge defender in the Big Ten by Pro Football Focus. He totaled 51 tackles with five for loss and three sacks, adding multiple stops in 12 games.

Most Career QB Pressures Among Active CFB Players💪 pic.twitter.com/lndkzhNWgl — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 21, 2024

Heading into the 2023 season, Lewis was added to the Bednarik Award Watch List, given annually to college football’s defensive player of the year.

Lewis, a former three-star recruit from New Jersey, had originally committed to Michigan, He transferred to Rutgers from the Wolverines after enrolling at Ann Arbor in the spring of 2020.

