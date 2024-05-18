How does Kyle Monangai stack up against the best running backs in the Big Ten?

The return of Kyle Monangai for a final season with Rutgers football also puts him as one of the players in the Big Ten for the upcoming season.

Last year, his first as a starter at Rutgers, Monangai led the Big Ten with 1,262 rushing yards. It was the first time in program history that a Rutgers running back has led the Big Ten in rushing.

And his return for a final season with the Scarlet Knights very much makes him one of the offensive players in the Big Ten. And despite his outstanding season, Monangai believes he can do more.

This week while talking with linebacker Tyreem Powell and defensive back Robert Longerbeam on the ‘Reem & Beam‘ unplugged podcast, Monangai said he believes he can build on last year.

According to Pro Football Focus, Monangai is the top-ranked running back in the Big Ten.

Highest Graded Returning Big Ten Running Backs💨 pic.twitter.com/jhd3GTRZ0M — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 18, 2024

The return of Monangai gives Rutgers a seasoned running back who can balance the offense.

Rutgers returns nearly all of their offensive line and has two transfer portal wide receivers who are expected to be significant contributors.

