Head Coach Greg Schiano’s top five wins since returning to Rutgers football

Last week, Greg Schiano agreed to a contract extension with Rutgers football, extending the Scarlet Knights’ head coach to 2030. After returning to Rutgers football in 2020, Schiano has guided the Scarlet Knights to an 18-28 record through 46 games.

Rutgers has made small strides in the past four seasons with the program’s all-time wins leader at the helm. Schiano has transformed the program into bowl eligibility as he continues to build a winning culture around the program.

Schiano helped lead the Scarlet Knights to a 6-6 record this past season, tying the program record for Big Ten wins in a season (three) while making their second bowl appearance in the past four years. Rutgers holds a 5-2 record in bowl games under Schiano’s 15 seasons as head coach as they prepare to take on Miami in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.

Under Schiano, the Scarlet Knights have held opponents to an average of 21.0 points, which was 27th in the nation. Also, his defensive unit ranks No. 19 in the country in total defense (313.7), No. 11 in passing yards allowed (175.9), and No. 9 in red zone defense.

What are the top five wins since Greg Schiano has returned to Rutgers?

No. 5 - October 24, 2020: Rutgers beats Michigan State, 38-27

On October 24, 2020, Schiano immediately injected new life into Rutgers football with a 38-27 victory over Michigan State. The 2020 season was strange and shortened because of the pandemic, but Schiano got off to a big start with a road victory in East Lansing. The victory brought credibility back to Rutgers football and set the tone for what the program should look like under Schiano.

No. 4 - September 4, 2021: Rutgers defeated Illinois, 20-14

On October 30, 2021, Schiano and the Scarlet Knights defeated Illinois, 20-14, shutting out the Fighting Illini in the second half to secure a comeback victory. With his victory over Illinois, Schiano took control of second place in program history, with his 75th victory leading the Scarlet Knights. Schiano and the Scarlet Knights would finish the season with a 5-8 record in 2021, logging their first bowl appearance (Gator Bowl) since 2011 (Pinstripe Bowl). Rutgers’ bowl game in 2021 would end a ten-year drought of no bowl appearances.

No. 3 - September 30, 2023: The Scarlet Knights defeated Syracuse, 17-7

On September 11, 2021, Rutgers advanced to 42-19 in non-conference games under Schiano with a 17-7 victory over Syracuse. With their victory in Week 2 of the 2021 season, the Scarlet Knights have won 19 of the last 22 non-conference games. With Schiano at the helm, Rutgers has won nine of the past 11 road non-conference games after their victory over the Orange. Also, the Scarlet Knights won for the sixth time in the last eight games versus the Orange under Schiano.

No. 2 - October 21, 2023: Rutgers beat Indiana, 31-14

On October 21, 2023, the Scarlet Knights punched their ticket to a bowl game with a 31-14 victory over Indiana. With their victory over the Hoosiers, Schiano and the Scarlet Knights captured a 6-2 record, its best start to a season since beginning 7-1 in 2012. Also, their six wins are the most in a season since going 8-5 in 2014. Under Schiano, Rutgers won three of its first five Big Ten games this past season for the first time since joining the conference. The Scarlet Knights are now bowl-eligible for the seventh time under Schiano.

No. 1 - October 14, 2023: Rutgers beats Michigan State, 27-24

On October 14, 2023, Rutgers football delivered a come-from-behind 27-24 victory over Michigan State. The Scarlet Knights rallied with 21 unanswered points, the largest under head coach Greg Schiano, to secure their second Big Ten win this past season. Also, the Scarlet Knights won their 15th game when trailing in the fourth quarter under Schiano. Rutgers reached a milestone with their victory over the Spartans, marking the first time since 2006 to start the season with a 5-0 home record.

