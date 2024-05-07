Rutgers basketball is set to play Kennesaw State, per report

It looks like yet another non-conference opponent is being lined up for Rutgers basketball.

Per college basketball insider Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Rutgers will play at Kennesaw State this upcoming season. The obvious local ties to Georgia are clear for Rutgers, given that freshman guard Jamichael Davis and incoming freshman Airious ‘Ace’ Bailey are from the state.

Last year, Kennesaw State finished the season 15-16 (6-10 Atlantic Sun Conference). In late December, the Owls battled well at Indiana in a 100-87 loss.

Rutgers is primed for a bounce-back season, having finished last year 15-17 (7-13 Big Ten). A five-star forward, Bailey is a big reason for the optimism around Rutgers heading into the fall.

Also joining Bailey at Rutgers is five-star guard Dylan Harper from Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, New Jersey).

Sources: Rutgers is finalizing an agreement to play a game next season at Kennesaw State. Two of the Scarlet Knights’ players — Jamichael Davis and five-star freshman Ace Bailey — went to HS in Georgia. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 6, 2024

Harper had a very strong close to his high school career with tremendous showings at the McDonald’s All-American Game as well as the Jordan Brand Classic.

The duo of Bailey and Harper are the first-ever five-star commits in Rutgers history.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire