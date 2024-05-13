Rutgers basketball recruiting – Bronny James is heading to the NBA, per report

Bronny James, who was very much in the mix for Rutgers basketball as a member of the 2024 recruiting class, appears headed for the NBA draft.

He is the son of NBA superstar LeBron James.

Bronny James was heavily linked to Rutgers as a former four-star recruit before picking USC. Following his freshman season, Bronny James entered the transfer portal while also keeping his option to pursue the NBA draft. It now appears that James is heading professional.

Per a report from The Athletic’s Sham Charania, Bronny ames appears headed for the NBA draft and won’t be pursuing a college option. Over the weekend, James was invited to the NBA Combine.

In 25 games played at USC last year, the freshman guard averaged 19.4 minutes played. He scored 4.8 points per game while shooting 36.6 percent from the floor and 26.7 percent from 3-point range.

There was some thought and speculation that Rutgers might have been a landing spot for Bronny James this time around, where he would join a star-studded class of 2025:

Sources: Bronny James is expected to stay in the 2024 NBA Draft. The USC freshman has been fully cleared to play in the league as part of Fitness to Play panel and will participate in all pre-draft activities starting with the Draft Combine this week. pic.twitter.com/UDf3HanCAS — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 13, 2024

Rutgers basketball currently has a top-10 national recruiting class coming in this summer. It is headlined by five-star forward Ace Bailey and five-star guard Dylan Harper.

