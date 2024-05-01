Rutgers basketball gets marquee Big Ten home schedule for much-anticipated 2024-25 season

The most anticipated Rutgers basketball season in modern times will feature a marquee Big Ten Conference home schedule.

The league, which is expanding to 18 schools with the arrival of UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington from the disbanding Pac-12, announced the opponents Wednesday. The slate will remain at 20 games.

Rutgers’ home-and-away opponents: Purdue, Michigan and Penn State.

Rutgers’ home-only opponents: Michigan State, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, UCLA, USC and Wisconsin

Rutgers’ away-only opponents: Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon and Washington.

Feb 10, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights fans cheer during the first half of a game between the Scarlet Knights and the Wisconsin Badgers at Jersey Mike's Arena.

It should be noted that Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said in March that “I’m trying to get a Big Ten game at Madison Square Garden...We’d have to give up a home game (at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway), but I think that would be a good thing for our alums in the area. I’m hoping that can happen, but there are a lot of moving parts there.”

If that happens, it would be determined later.

How juicy is this home slate? Purdue is the reigning regular-season champ, Illinois is the Big Ten Tournament champ, Michigan State is a perennial national power and UCLA is one of the sport’s brand names. Rutgers is 1-2 all-time vs. the Bruins, but never has hosted them.

In terms of road games, this will be the most mileage the program ever has traveled for conference play. There are two trips to the West Coast and one to Nebraska (which, to the disappointment of some fans, will not be appearing at Jersey Mike’s Arena with defected Scarlet Knights guard Gavin Griffiths).

With a blockbuster incoming recruiting class heralded by two McDonald’s All-Americans – Don Bosco Prep guard Dylan Harper and wing forward Ace Bailey – the Scarlet Knights project to appear in preseason Top 25 polls once the dust settles with roster movement across the country.

Dates, times and television designations will be announced later.

