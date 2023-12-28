After Russell Wilson, what's next for the Broncos?

The Russell Wilson era is over in Denver. What's next for the Broncos at quarterback?

Jarrett Stidham gets the first crack at the job. Under contract through 2025 at an affordable (as veteran starting quarterbacks go) $6 million base package next year, Stidham could be the bridge to whoever comes next for Denver.

With $89 million in cap charges in 2024 and 2025 for Wilson, the Broncos need to keep it cheap at the position, if they can. The easiest approach would be to combine Stidham with a rookie, playing Stidham and developing the youngster.

Whatever they do, they'll want someone who can run Sean Payton's offense, the way Payton wants it to be run. And Payton will keep looking until he gets the quarterback he wants.

Whoever it might be. For now, all we know is that it won't be Russell Wilson.

And, yes, two years ago Payton wanted Tom Brady. While the chances of Brady unretiring to join the Broncos are very, very, very small, they were determined to partner up in 2022, with the Dolphins.

Payton will know who he wants. Just as knows who he doesn't want. And while we all want to know who it will be, Payton won't tell us until he's ready.