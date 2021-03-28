Russell Wilson is still not guaranteed to stay in Seattle for 2021

While the trade speculation surrounding Russell Wilson has mostly subsided, it is still not set in stone that he is a Seattle Seahawk in 2021.

ESPN insider Jeff Darlington joined The Rich Eisen Show and expressed his skepticism at the certainty of the nine-year quarterback wearing blue and green by the beginning of next season.

“It still doesn’t feel like we’re headed toward Russell Wilson in Week 1 in Seattle,” Darlington stated. “That’s just kind of based on, yes, what I know, in terms of where that relationship is at. It doesn’t feel like there is some sort of Kum Ba Yah thing going on where they’ve figured it out. It’s also just a little, instinctive sort of perspective based off what we’ve already experienced with other quarterbacks out there.”

The Chicago Bears reportedly offered three first-round picks and more for Wilson, but Pete Carroll shut it down. If that haul wasn’t enough, it is difficult to imagine any team offering even more. However, we will see how things play out later in the offseason.

Related