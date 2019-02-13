Russell Westbrook is 'blessed with the talent to not give a f---' about criticism

Russell Westbrook has been doing otherworldly things on the court lately. The Oklahoma City Thunder star has recorded a triple-double in 10 straight games, an NBA record. But like every athlete ever, he can’t avoid criticism. Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports had a few things to say about Westbrook, especially in comparison to his teammate Paul George.

"Paul George is the MVP of the league… And the headline this morning is that stupid triple-double garbage? Not that Paul George is the best two-way player in the NBA this morning?!" — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/cpkAlYCrvT — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 12, 2019

So how does Russell Westbrook deal with the constant criticism? Well, it turns out that playing basketball isn’t Westbrook’s only superior talent. He opened up to the media on Wednesday afternoon and revealed that he has another amazing skill: the ability to not give a single, solitary crap about criticism.

Today was probably the longest and most candidly Russell Westbrook has spoken this season. On the conversation/criticism about his game, he says he’s been disengaged from that since he started playing basketball. How? “I’ve been blessed with the talent to not give a f***.” pic.twitter.com/wdBDdPTNzx — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) February 13, 2019





His exact words: “I’ve been blessed with the talent to not give a f—.”

And that talent has been with him a long time. He said that he has never engaged with criticism of his game, from the time he started playing basketball.

Westbrook’s secret talent is extremely valuable. He’s able to block out all the noise and negativity focus on playing his best and helping his team win. If he’s satisfied with his game, the criticism doesn’t matter.

Ignoring criticism is hard, whether you’re an athlete or not. It’s like Westbrook has managed to see through the Matrix and is playing around with a bunch of green zeroes and ones while everyone else is stuck in their pods, worrying about what people are saying about them.

If Westbrook is looking for business ideas, teaching classes on not caring about criticism is definitely a winner. “Russell Westbrook’s School of Not Giving A F—” has a nice ring to it.

Russell Westbrook simply does not care about criticism. (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)

