The Rush: Flipping the switch on J-Lo, A-Rod, horse racing, the Jets and The Bachelor

Yahoo Sports Videos

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez shock the world on TikTok, trainer of the near-winner of the Kentucky Derby is charged by the feds in massive horse racing doping scandal, charismatic Jets big man Quinnen Williams gets busted with a gun in his checked bag at LaGuardia, thoughts on staying loyal to your franchise in a down year (we’re talking about you, The Bachelor!) and Women’s History Month isn’t going smoothly for women in the sports world.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next