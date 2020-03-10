The Rush: Flipping the switch on J-Lo, A-Rod, horse racing, the Jets and The Bachelor

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez shock the world on TikTok, trainer of the near-winner of the Kentucky Derby is charged by the feds in massive horse racing doping scandal, charismatic Jets big man Quinnen Williams gets busted with a gun in his checked bag at LaGuardia, thoughts on staying loyal to your franchise in a down year (we’re talking about you, The Bachelor!) and Women’s History Month isn’t going smoothly for women in the sports world.

