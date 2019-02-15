The Rush: Checking in with some NBA All-Stars

It’s the NBA All-Star Weekend and we thought we’d check in with some of our favorite ballers before they head off to Charlotte. Kawhi Leonard and New Balance dropped an interesting new commercial, Joel Embiid almost ended the lives of several courtside spectators but was graceful enough to avoid disaster, Ben Simmons tried to play defense and got punished at the rim, Magic Johnson claimed LeBron James has all the boxes checked to become an NBA owner one day, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver has reportedly been approached by several NFL owners about running the National Football League.

